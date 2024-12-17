NFL News: DJ Moore makes honest admission about money following Bears' loss to Vikings

DJ Moore witnessed the Chicago Bears fall 31-13 to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, marking their first loss of December and their eighth consecutive defeat since Week 8. After the game, Moore didn’t hold back, delivering a clear and honest message about a specific issue within the team.
Following the loss, Moore admitted that he and his teammates aren’t living up to their paychecks: “We get paid a lot of money to do this job, and we are not getting it done.” It’s worth noting that the Bears have won just four games through 15 weeks this season.
