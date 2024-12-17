NFL News: DJ Moore makes honest admission about money following Bears' loss to Vikings

DJ Moore witnessed the Chicago Bears fall 31-13 to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, marking their first loss of December and their eighth consecutive defeat since Week 8. After the game, Moore didn’t hold back, delivering a clear and honest message about a specific issue within the team.

Following the loss, Moore admitted that he and his teammates aren’t living up to their paychecks: “We get paid a lot of money to do this job, and we are not getting it done.” It’s worth noting that the Bears have won just four games through 15 weeks this season.

Developing story…