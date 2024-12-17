Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: DJ Moore makes honest admission about money following Bears' loss to Vikings

Another tough loss for the Chicago Bears, this time on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. The defeat seemed especially painful for DJ Moore, who openly acknowledged a hard truth about his salary.

DJ Moore, wide receiver of the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesDJ Moore, wide receiver of the Chicago Bears

By Richard Tovar

DJ Moore witnessed the Chicago Bears fall 31-13 to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, marking their first loss of December and their eighth consecutive defeat since Week 8. After the game, Moore didn’t hold back, delivering a clear and honest message about a specific issue within the team.

Following the loss, Moore admitted that he and his teammates aren’t living up to their paychecks: “We get paid a lot of money to do this job, and we are not getting it done.” It’s worth noting that the Bears have won just four games through 15 weeks this season.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Canelo Alvarez gives three-word answer to Jake Paul's fight challenge
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez gives three-word answer to Jake Paul's fight challenge

Jerry Rice sends key advice to Kyle Shanahan on shaping the 49ers’ future
NFL

Jerry Rice sends key advice to Kyle Shanahan on shaping the 49ers’ future

NFL News: Dolphins face tough playoff path, starting with a must-win against the 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins face tough playoff path, starting with a must-win against the 49ers

MLB News: Mets sign former Cubs infielder who last played professional game over a year ago
MLB

MLB News: Mets sign former Cubs infielder who last played professional game over a year ago

Better Collective Logo