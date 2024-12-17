NFL News: Kyle Shanahan gets key advice from Jerry Rice on improving 49ers’ offense

Jerry Rice, who won three Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers, recently shared his thoughts on the team and didn’t hesitate to send a message to head coach Kyle Shanahan about the steps he should take to improve their future.

According to Rice, Shanahan needs to adjust the 49ers’ playing style: “It’s exactly what Steve Young said, he has to reinvent himself.” Rice believes the team’s current approach is too conservative: “I just feel like everything is so condensed, and the lanes are very difficult because they are small.”

For Rice, the key to the 49ers’ improvement lies in adopting a more open strategy to give Brock Purdy better opportunities: “When you spread everything out, there are bigger lanes a QB can deliver the ball.”

Developing story…