MLB News: Mets sign former Cubs infielder who last played professional game over a year ago

The New York Mets are aiming to secure the best reinforcements possible for the 2025 MLB season, where they’ll need help with their starters and are looking to address that by signing a former Chicago Cubs player.

NLDS Phillies Vs Mets New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza 64 speaks to the media during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y., on October 8, 2024.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Mets continue making moves in the market, this time taking a chance on a player who has been out of MLB action for over a year. His last game was in October 2023 when he was an infielder for the Chicago Cubs.

The player in question is Jared Young, a 29-year-old first baseman drafted by the Cubs in 2017 out of Old Dominion. While his professional career hasn’t taken off as expected, this could be the opportunity he’s been waiting for. The Mets announced the deal as a one-year contract.

