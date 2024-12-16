NFL News: Jerry Rice sends clear messages to 49ers' Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy

Jerry Rice has never stopped following the San Francisco 49ers, even though he retired from the NFL nearly 15 years ago. As one of the franchise’s most respected voices, his opinions carry weight. This time, his words are directed at Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, who have faced a challenging season with the team.

For Deebo Samuel, Rice’s remarks at 97.5 The Game could be seen as harsh criticism. Referring to Samuel’s dropped ball against the Rams, Rice said, “I don’t know what is going on… For me, I would have been pissed at myself and at the whole scenario.” The drop occurred on an open-field pass from Purdy, with Samuel just a few yards away from converting a first down.

Rice didn’t hold back, continuing to critique Samuel for complaining about touches while failing to deliver when it mattered: “…After you complain about not getting touches. You cannot drop the football.” Reflecting on his own career with the 49ers from 1985 to 2000, Rice added, “I never said anything about touches, I just kept working.”

On Brock Purdy, Rice had a direct message about the quarterback’s potential improvement next season. He emphasized the need for better support around Purdy: “Brock can get better if you keep adding to the puzzle, if this guy doesn’t feel like he has to do it on his own on the football field… Everyone’s talking about injuries… You still find a way to win.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 10: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Jerry Rice’s Overall Message for the 49ers’ Future

Rice stressed the importance of resilience and determination among the players, saying, “I’m looking for players not to give up…” He also highlighted the need to resolve the contract situation with Brock Purdy, adding, “And to get the contract with Brock Purdy out of the way… and just continue to build around him.”

How Many Super Bowls Does Jerry Rice Have?

Jerry Rice has three Super Bowl rings (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX), all earned with the San Francisco 49ers. His first came in 1989 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the second was a dominant 55-10 victory over the Broncos in 1990, and the third was a 49-26 win over the Chargers in 1995.