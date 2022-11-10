Tua Tagovailoa has been in a great shape this 2022 NFL season, but some are not really impressed. One of those is Mike McDaniel, Dolphins coach, who isn't surprised with what his quarterback is doing.

Miami had huge hopes when they selected Tua Tagovailoa, and he has lived up to the expectations. Now, he is set to have one of the best seasons since he entered the NFL, but Mike McDaniel wants more from him.

Mike McDaniel says he is not surprised with Tua Tagovailoa's season

Tua Tagovailoa's season has ben outstanding. He overcame a head and neck injury that worried everybody to become one of the most dominant quarterbacks this campaign.

The Miami Dolphins are third in AFC East, but with the same 6-3 record as the New York Jets. If they don't manage to win it, it is possible that three teams from that Division enter the Playoffs (two through Wild Card round).

"Anything that's happening with him isn't a surprise to me," McDaniel said Wednesday. "It would have been a surprise if it hadn't, just because the day-in day-out work that I'm witnessing and the work that his teammates do and how his rapport is with them and all of that. But it doesn't surprise me how he's handled having some success because literally it has no distinction from when we first started working before game one in training camp and OTAs. And that's awesome."

It is probably the best season for Tagovailoa since he entered the NFL. The quarterback leads the league in passer rating (115.9) and yards per attempt (9.2), which is giving the fans high hopes for what they can do this year.