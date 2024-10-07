Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the possibility of Tua Tagovailoa's return in the 2024 NFL season and revealed who will be under center in the meantime.

The Miami Dolphins can’t wait to see Tua Tagovailoa back on the field, but there’s a process to respect. The NFL concussion protocol is very clear, which is why Mike McDaniel wants to be cautious when talking about the starting quarterback’s return date.

Still, it looks like things are going in the right direction with the former first-round pick. Speaking to the media on Monday, McDaniel revealed Tagovailoa will seek “expert consultation” this week.

“The final stages of protocol won’t be achieved until we bring him back off,” explained McDaniel, who also noted that “Everything is so far so good,” as quoted by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins placed Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve before the Week 3 loss in Seattle, but since bye weeks don’t count in these kinds of situations, the Alabama product will only be eligible to practice with the team after Week 7 against the Colts. That means his return could be on October 27, when Miami welcomes Arizona to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Since we’re talking about another concussion in his career, many wonder whether doctors suggest Tua stays on the sidelines for longer. But McDaniel says there has been no indication of that: “There’s been nothing negative thus far, but we’re still in the process. We don’t rush that process and we don’t try to do anything that negatively impacts that.”

Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins’ QB1 during Tua’s absence

Tagovailoa’s absence left a huge void on the Dolphins, as backup quarterback Skylar Thompson left a lot to be desired in the Week 3 loss to the Seahawks. To make things worse, a rib injury also sent him to the sidelines.

This situation forced Miami to promote Tyler Huntley on the depth chart, having signed the former backup of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore as a free agent when Tua hit the IR. Huntley struggled in his first start for the Dolphins in a ‘Thursday Night Football’ loss to the Titans, and even though his performance in the win over the Patriots on Sunday wasn’t much better, he appears to have earned McDaniel’s trust to lead the offense until Tua returns.

“I feel pretty good about how fast [Huntley] has developed and I would… forecast continuing that development process,” McDaniel said when asked if Huntley would remain QB1 or need to compete with Thompson.

