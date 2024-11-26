NFL News: Eagles' Jalen Hurts sends clear message to Saquon Barkley ahead of Super Bowl race

Philadelphia Eagles are looking forward to reaching the Super Bowl. Quarterback Jalen Hurts takes advantage of the team's good momentum in the 2024 NFL season to send a message to running back Saquon Barkley.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ streak of seven straight wins is accompanied by a good relationship between quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, who are the protagonists of this great moment for the franchise, which in the final part of the 2024 NFL season is looking forward to competing to reach the Super Bowl.

Barkley had a stellar performance in last weekend’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles running back became the first player in league history to have more than 250 yards on the ground, more than 45 yards receiving and two touchdowns in a game. His 255 yards on the ground and 302 yards from scrimmage are the ninth-highest single-game totals in NFL history.

Collectively, only two teams in the NFC match or exceed the Eagles’ 9-2 record this season (Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions). Despite the numbers, what stands out is that very few franchises in the entire league have a duo as effective as Hurts and Barkley, which is an advantage in terms of reaching the Super Bowl.

Hurts’ message to Barkley

“He’s a great player. I said it after the Jacksonville game and how blessed he is to be able to do some of the many things he’s capable of. I think we have a lot of talent on our team, but I think we’re a force when we’re all together. He set the tone for us,” Hurts said of Barkley at a news conference.

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

“I think we’re lucky to have him. I’m happy to have him. He’s playing his best and he’s having fun. I think winning is the most important thing. It’s relative, but it just added a new dimension for us. We just have to keep building on it,” Hurts said, looking to Barkley as a key weapon to go deep this season.

Barkley’s outstanding performance against the Rams

The Eagles’ big win over the Rams left more highlights on Barkley. The Philadelphia running back recorded 26 carries for 255 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. The former New York Giants player broke LeSean McCoy’s franchise record for ground yards in a game (217) and Duce Staley’s Eagles record for yards from the line of scrimmage in a game (262).