Saquon Barkley is currently in the conversation to be the 2024 NFL MVP, and the Philadelphia Eagles running back wants the entire league to know what he truly thinks about the award.

Saquon Barkley saw his career revive this year. After joining the Philadelphia Eagles, the running back has had a remarkable season, leading many to believe that he could easily win the 2024 NFL MVP award.

Last year, the Giants chose not to give Saquon Barkley a long-term deal. The running back played the 2023 season under the franchise tag, but the relationship with the team had already soured.

Although New York offered Barkley a new contract this offseason, the running back preferred to leave. He joined the Eagles, where his performances have been boosted, showcasing his skills week after week.

Saquon Barkley speaks out on being part of the MVP conversation

No running back has won the MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012. In a league where quarterbacks are regarded as the biggest stars, other positions are often overlooked, even with stunning performances.

In recent years, running backs have struggled to gain the same respect in the NFL. Several top-tier players have failed to secure long-term deals, and Saquon Barkley was one of them.

With the Giants refusing to give the former Penn State standout a contract extension, the Eagles lured him with an attractive deal. Now, Barkley is proving New York’s mistake with incredible performances each week.

In Week 12, Barkley astonished everyone again, racking up 302 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. After this performance, many believe he should be named the 2024 NFL MVP, although the award is the least of his concerns.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“We’ll start thinking about that when the season’s over,” Barkley said. “I love being in that conversation. It’s cool and all. But like I said, it’s a team sport. And if you told me that I could have the year I’m having, win an MVP, but not win the Super Bowl, or I could have the year I’m having, not win MVP or offensive player of the year and win the Super Bowl, I’m going to take the other one.”

How many running backs have won the NFL MVP award?

In the Super Bowl era, only 13 running backs have won the MVP award, compared to 43 quarterbacks. Clearly, it’s a quarterback-driven league, but Saquon Barkley is determined to change that this year.

According to current odds, Saquon Barkley is the third favorite to win the 2024 NFL MVP. Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the frontrunners after 12 games.

