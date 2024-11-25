Eagles QB Jalen Hurts loses key teammate and former Super Bowl champion to season-ending injury

Despite securing an important win in Week 12 of the NFL, it was revealed after the game against the Los Angeles Rams that a key player for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a serious injury.

The visit to Inglewood brought two major news items for the Philadelphia Eagles. The first was the important victory over the Los Angeles Rams, their ninth of the season in the NFL. The second was the serious injury suffered by a key teammate of Jalen Hurts, who already won the Super Bowl in 2017, which will keep him off the field for the rest of the season.

In a high-stakes Sunday Night Football matchup, Nick Sirianni‘s team managed to prevail throughout the game and ultimately secured a commanding 37-20 victory over the team led by Matthew Stafford.

The downside of the trip to Los Angeles was the serious injury suffered by a key player in the Eagles‘ lineup. The player in question is DE Brandon Graham, who tore his triceps during the game, effectively ending his season with Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by the veteran himself after the game in the locker room: “Like I told the boys, man. The mission’s still the mission,” Graham told reporters after the game. “We pour everything we can into this game… I’m about to enjoy this little rehab and then I’m about to enjoy leading this team the rest of the year. As soon as I can be back out there, I’m gonna be out there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham holds the franchise record for the most games played, with 206 appearances, and was a key contributor to the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title in the 2017 season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni sends Saquon Barkley a clear message with honest Jalen Hurts admission

Graham will offer his support to the team from the sidelines

Brandon Graham’s injury is a tough blow for a team with serious aspirations of winning the Super Bowl again, something the DE knows all too well. However, the experienced player promised to continue supporting his teammates from whatever role he is given.

“An injury doesn’t mean the mission changes,” Graham said. “I’m still here to lead, to support, and to give everything I’ve got to this team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Nick Sirianni reacts to Graham’s serious injury

If there’s anyone who will truly regret the loss of Graham on the field, it’s his head coach, Nick Sirianni. Once the DE’s injury was confirmed, it was the head coach himself who shared his feelings about the injury, which will keep the player out for the rest of the season, in statements to the press.

Advertisement

“Love him,” the Eagles head coach said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “He is one of my favorite guys that I’ve ever been able to coach. We’ll see where it is. Again, I’m not ready to talk about it yet and I’m holding out hope and we’ll see.”

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming matches

vs Baltimore Ravens, December 1st

vs Carolina Panthers, December 8th

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 15th

vs Washington Commanders, December 22nd

vs Dallas Cowboys, December 29th