NFL News: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' key teammate makes something clear about reaching the Super Bowl

As of now, the NFC East has an undisputed leader, and that is none other than the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Sirianni’s team continues to march steadily in the NFL, knowing that both Jalen Hurts and the rest of his teammates will go all in for another Super Bowl in their history.

The Eagles‘ roster is filled with exceptional talent, not only on offense but also on defense. Left tackle Jordan Mailata is one of the best in his position in the league, and he stated that he is not seeking personal trophies, but his main goal is to reach the Super Bowl with Philadelphia.

“No, I don’t think about it at all,” Mailata said. “When I came back [from a four-week hamstring injury] Brett [Toth] was the only one who talked to me about it. And when I came back he was like, ‘Dude, I’m just gutted for you?’ ‘I’m like why? He’s like ‘Oh man, thinking about All-Pro and missing four weeks, Pro Bowls and stuff.'”

However, the Australian would firmly respond: “You know how I am, I’m not in the business for Pro Bowls, I want Super Bowls. I really do.”

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on November 14, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

“That was the only time I ever talked about it,” Mailata said of his potential personal achievements. “… That was it, it’s never been brought up again. I don’t really think about it. I just go there and play. My only competition is Lane. That’s how I see it. Try to be the best tackle on that field, and seeing Lane, every play makes me want to play harder.”

Mailata made his sole goal clear

Although financial matters often hold some relevance in an athlete’s career, many believe that the sporting aspect can be even more significant, and without a doubt, this is the case with Mailata.

“The next thing for me is a Super Bowl,” Mailata said. “… Man, that’s it. Like, I’ve again made plenty of money. Very thankful for that, the position that I’m in but now I’m [about] (expletive) Super Bowls, and I still got that sour taste from 2022. I want my own. … . At the end of the day, I’m happy with where I’m at. I’m happy with being set up financially, just being financially secure. The next goal is, All-Pros, Pro Bowls? Nah, I just want Super Bowls, man.”

The LT knows he is a superstar not only on his team but in the NFL, and nonetheless, his winning mentality constantly drives him to think about winning another ring for the Philadelphia franchise.

A significant loss for Nick Sirianni

Aiming for their eleventh victory of the season and getting closer to the playoffs, Nick Sirianni‘s Eagles will host the Carolina Panthers at their stadium, with the news that they will be without a key offensive player in their roster.

The player in question is none other than Dallas Goedert, who was unable to recover from a knee injury and has been placed on Injured Reserve. The expectation is that the tight end will return for the playoffs.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Eagles standout TE Dallas Goedert is headed to Injured Reserve because of his knee injury, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The plan is for him to be back at full speed heading into the playoffs.”