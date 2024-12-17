Week 15 of the NFL concluded with an important victory for the Atlanta Falcons over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. This win comes at a crucial time for Kirk Cousins‘ team, which is still fighting for the NFC South title. Despite securing a significant result, head coach Raheem Morris knows there is still much to correct.

The experienced quarterback, who once wore the colors of the Minnesota Vikings, found himself in the eye of the storm in recent weeks due to his underwhelming performances throughout the games.

The recent victory over Antonio Pierce’s team proved to be a breath of fresh air for the Falcons, who are still hopeful about making the playoffs. Cousins had once again a rough performance, that’s why for his head coach, the quarterback still has room to improve his level of play.

“He’s got to play better,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said of Cousins after the game. “We have to find a way to get him to play better. We have to play better at the quarterback position.”

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris during the first half against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup in Charlotte, NC.

Morris was also clear when asked if Cousins would be replaced by Penix Jr. if his performance didn’t improve: “Our mentality is to find a way to win the next game,” Morris told to the media.

Cousins offers a strong self-criticism regarding his performance

Although the Falcons emerged victorious this time, the performance of starting QB Kirk Cousins once again left much to be desired, and many are questioning whether it’s time to explore new options.

Once the game was over, the player spoke with the press and was the first to acknowledge that he must improve as the season draws to a close: “Yeah I think I do need to play better,” Cousins said.

“I don’t think that’s a mystery. I think the last few weeks, I would say, I need to play better. Raheem says it but, it’s stating the obvious. And every week, you go through your process and you plan to go out there and play the very best you can. This week will be no different,” the QB stated.

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 after the Sunday afternoon NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 01, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

What’s next for the Atlanta Falcons?

Currently, the Falcons hold a record of seven wins and seven losses, sitting in second place in the NFC South, behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the main goal of reaching the playoffs, either by winning their division or through a Wild Card spot, Atlanta will need to overcome the following challenges:

vs New York Giants, December 22nd

vs Washington Commanders, December 29th

vs Carolina Panthers, January 5th