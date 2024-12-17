The Oregon Ducks continue to prepare for the NCAAF playoffs, but unfortunately, their team continues to be depleted due to the transfer portal. In recent hours, it was revealed that a key player opted to make a change, and Dan Lanning may not be able to count on him for the CFP.

The talented cornerback Khamari Terrell has decided to join the transfer portal and leave the program after three years. As a result, Dillon Gabriel and his teammates may not be without a key defensive player heading into the important upcoming matchups.

The news was confirmed by College Football reporter Pete Nakos through his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteNakos_: “Oregon cornerback Khamari Terrell has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit.”

Terrell had notable performances during his time at Oregon. In his freshman year in 2022, he played in 10 of 13 games, mostly contributing on special teams. He recorded a career-high seven total tackles that season. In 2023, he maintained his primary role on special teams, ending the season with six total tackles.

Khamari Terrell #14 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates a stop against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

As with several of his teammates on the Ducks who decided to enter the transfer portal, it remains uncertain whether the cornerback will be available for the coach in the upcoming playoffs.

Terrell joins the list of departures

Terrell’s decision to leave the program after several years wearing Oregon’s colors is not the only one revealed in recent hours due to the transfer portal.

Safety Tyler Turner, offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, and edge rushers Emar’rion Winston, Jaedon Moore, and Jaxson Jones also chose to seek new opportunities, and will no longer be under Lanning’s command starting next season.

In contrast to the exodus of players, the Oregon Ducks secured the presence of two defensive backs for next season: Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman and Northwestern transfer Theran Johnson.

The Oregon Ducks upcoming games

While the main goal for the Ducks is to maintain their undefeated record during the playoffs, before that, they will need to face an important matchup.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Oregon will face the winner of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers in a matchup related to the Rose Bowl Game.