NFL News: Lamar Jackson gets revealing statement from Ravens teammate about MVP award

Lamar Jackson is looking for the third MVP award of his career after playing in great form for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season. The 27-year-old quarterback has drawn admiration from fans and colleagues, as in this case from a teammate.

The Ravens player who spoke out about Jackson’s MVP chances is none other than starting linebacker Roquan Smith. The 27-year-old has been a teammate of the Baltimore quarterback since he was added by John Harbaugh’s team in 2022.

Smith appreciates Jackson, who has been a key player throughout the current campaign with the Ravens. Currently, with three weeks remaining in the regular season, there is a common consensus to nominate the Baltimore quarterback as a candidate to win the MVP award again. Brock Purdy, of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Saquon Barkley, of the Philadelphia Eagles, are other names that are among the most talked about to be awarded.

Lamar received a clear message from Smith about MVP award

“I have a great deal of respect for Lamar Jackson; he knows that, and everyone around the building does, as well. I actually was chatting with him and I just told him, ‘Yes, bro. You know you’ve had MVP years, and different things like that’. What the guy is doing is truly special, and you just have to actually be next to the guy and actually just watch him from a view to truly appreciate some of the things that he’s doing,” declared Smith to reporters according to Clutch Points.

Roquan Smith, linebacker of the Baltimore Ravens

In which years did Lamar Jackson win the MVP award?

Lamar Jackson won MVP awards in 2019 and 2023 last season. The 27-year-old quarterback is looking to earn his third league MVP award, the second in a row. Should he do so, he would become the youngest three-time NFL MVP.

Lamar Jackson’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Jackson is the Ravens’ top star this season. In 14 games, he has completed 275 passes for 3,580 yards and 34 touchdowns (just two shy of his season high) with only three interceptions. However, the 27-year-old quarterback has stated on more than one occasion that he is striving to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory, putting aside the need for individual accomplishments.