In recent years, the NFL has gifted us with a remarkable number of excellent quarterbacks. One of them, a former Dallas Cowboys player, did not hesitate to assert that his colleague Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets could easily surpass the latest champion, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Lately, the reign of the Kansas City Chiefs has been supreme. However, the real challenge is maintaining that success over time. Patrick Mahomes has been the architect of this dynasty, alongside HC Andy Reid and his on-field partner, Travis Kelce.

This season sees the return of one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in recent times. None other than Aaron Rodgers, who is back in action with the New York Jets after suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 last year against the Buffalo Bills.

This is why opinions about the return of the former Green Bay Packers player have already surfaced. Some have even ventured to claim that if Rodgers is in top physical condition, he could easily surpass Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson #17 in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rodgers’ return to the field excites NFL fans with the prospect of an elite showdown against Mahomes, along with other top quarterbacks set to compete in the 2024-25 season.

A former Dallas Cowboys player makes a bold bet on Rodgers

A former NFL rival of Rodgers and current television commentator confidently stated that if the Jets’ QB is in top physical condition, he can go toe-to-toe with Mahomes. This statement comes from none other than Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys player and one of the most notable quarterbacks in recent years.

The CBS commentator didn’t hesitate to assert: “If Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, I think this team can actually dethrone the Chiefs. The biggest thing is, it’s going to take Aaron a little bit of time to get settled back in. With an injury that long, you just don’t come right back. But it’s Aaron Rodgers. They have a good coach, good staff, and their team has a ton of talent. They’ve just been missing this position, and this is going to be a fun season if you’re a Jets fan.”

Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City.

Aaron Rodgers current situation

The current starting quarterback for the New York Jets is eager to return to the field. However, he has made it clear that he does not want to risk his health in the preseason, which is why he prefers to start as the team’s starter in Week 1.

Two preseason games remain, one against the Carolina Panthers and the other against the New York Giants. Once the official season begins, it will be determined whether Rodgers will play as the starter in Week 1.