The New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers made it clear to HC Robert Saleh regarding the preseason.

The NFL has already taken its first steps into a new season, and with the preseason underway, the initial team movements are starting to show. However, one of the league’s stars was notably absent and sent a clear message to his head coach. This concerns Aaron Rodgers and the Jets‘ head coach, Robert Saleh.

The New York Jets are one of the teams with the highest expectations for the upcoming season. One of the main reasons for this excitement is undoubtedly the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the field.

To briefly recap, the former Green Bay Packers player arrived in New York as a franchise quarterback, but the excitement lasted only about four snaps in his debut. A torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills sidelined him for the entire season.

This is why Jets fans have high hopes for Rodgers’ return to the field, aiming to lead the franchise to the top of the NFL. The conference will feature two tough rivals in the Bills and the Dolphins, along with the Patriots, who are in the midst of a major restructuring.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on in the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

However, Rodgers made a significant decision clear to HC Robert Saleh regarding the preseason and his preparation for the new season.

Rodgers and his preparation for the 2024-25 season

With the preseason underway and the Jets having won their first game 20-17 against the Washington Commanders, Rodgers made it clear to Saleh and the rest of the staff his stance on playing these games.

According to Zack Blatt, Rodgers spoke on The Morning Show with Boomer & Gio and stated that “‘I don’t think I need to’ play in the preseason“.

Should Rodgers play any games in the preseason?

The 40-year-old veteran stated that, in his view, he shouldn’t play in preseason games. However, given his situation of having been sidelined for a year due to an Achilles tear, some believe it’s a good opportunity for him to get back in shape before Week 1.

The experienced player knows his body better than anyone and understands that these preseason games are not necessary for him. Therefore, he prefers not to risk his physical condition before the season opener.

Next preseason matches for New York Jets