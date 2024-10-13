Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes something clear about his commitment to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Veteran tight end Travis Kelce made his intentions clear to head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs chase another championship in the 2024 NFL season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs are a living dynasty in the NFL, and Travis Kelce is a key part of it alongside Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. However, the veteran tight end has faced criticism since his off-field life began to attract attention.

The negative comments intensified with Kelce’s slow start to the 2024 NFL season. In fact, many even questioned the player’s commitment to the Chiefs as he pursued new projects outside of football.

However, the 35-year-old made it clear in an interview with The Associated Press that his passion for the game remains untouched, just like his desire to continue succeeding with Reid and Mahomes on the Chiefs.

Advertisement

I still love coming in to work, getting after it, and chasing championships,” Kelce said. “That’s what I’ve always dreamt of doing. But in the offseason, I do like to dabble around.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs heads to the locker room after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs heads to the locker room after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift contributed to his off-field notoriety, but the tight end has also embraced the spotlight by landing acting roles. Regardless, the player let everyone know that his mindset in the NFL is still the same.

NFL News: Chiefs&#039; Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes make something clear to Travis Kelce about lateral passes

see also

NFL News: Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes make something clear to Travis Kelce about lateral passes

Kelce facing challenges in 2024 season with Chiefs

Kelce headed into the bye week following his two best performances of the year after a weak start to the campaign. Before the wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chiefs‘ was Kelce’s low stats.

Advertisement

The tight end still has zero touchdowns in the 2024 NFL season, but his last two games showed an increased role after weeks of limited touches. In Week 4, Kelce recorded a season-high 89 yards on seven receptions.

Former Chiefs player teases unretiring if Tyreek Hill reunites with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

see also

Former Chiefs player teases unretiring if Tyreek Hill reunites with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

The following week, the three-time Super Bowl champ caught nine passes from Mahomes for 70 yards. Kelce even gave plenty to talk about with a surprising lateral pass to Samaje Perine, which allowed the Chiefs to gain more than 20 yards in a third and long situation.

Advertisement

Overall, Kelce trails only Rashee Rice (288) among Chiefs pass catchers in receiving yards with 228. However, the tight end leads the team in targets (31) and receptions (24). Rice led these stats before Patrick Mahomes injured him with an accidental tackle, though.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Liberty star Breanna Stewart sets impressive WNBA record in Game 2 victory over Lynx
Sports

Liberty star Breanna Stewart sets impressive WNBA record in Game 2 victory over Lynx

NFL Video: Aidan Hutchinson appears to suffer major leg injury from Lions teammate
NFL

NFL Video: Aidan Hutchinson appears to suffer major leg injury from Lions teammate

NFL News: Tyreek Hill sparks controversy about Tua Tagovailoa and his career with Miami Dolphins
NFL

NFL News: Tyreek Hill sparks controversy about Tua Tagovailoa and his career with Miami Dolphins

NBA News: Bulls coach Donovan delivers strong message to star Zach LaVine after Grizzlies game
NBA

NBA News: Bulls coach Donovan delivers strong message to star Zach LaVine after Grizzlies game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo