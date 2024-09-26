NFL News: Giants' Malik Nabers suffers injury during TNF clash with Cowboys

Bad news for New York Giants fans: Malik Nabers suffered a significant injury during the Week 4 Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys, which ultimately ended in a loss.

The New York Giants narrowly lost at home to the Dallas Cowboys in a thrilling fourth-quarter finish. Unfortunately, the home team had to announce that their star wide receiver, Malik Nabers, suffered a concussion.

Despite yet another defeat for the New York Giants, Malik Nabers had the chance to notch over 100 receiving yards in the 2024 NFL season, following his first achievement against the Washington Commanders in their Week 2 loss.

In the final 5-8 minutes of the game, Nabers took some hard hits from Dallas Cowboys players, raising concerns among fans. One particularly jarring moment occurred when Nabers made a great effort to catch a lateral pass, which ended up incomplete but resulted in a tough fall that required immediate attention.

According to Ian Rapoport, there is currently no indication of how long Nabers will be sidelined due to the concussion. That information is expected to be revealed within the next 24-48 hours by New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll during the post-game report.

New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Season

After four weeks, the Giants, led by Nabers, have unfortunately managed only one victory. They won in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns in a road game that ended 21-14. However, prior to that win, they suffered losses in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings (6-28) and in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders (18-21).

Strangely enough, Nabers’ best performances with the Giants this season have come during losses, at least in terms of receiving yards. Following the loss to the Cowboys, it remains uncertain whether he will return for Week 5, when the Giants are set to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road.