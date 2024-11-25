NFL News: Gus Edwards sends strong message to John Harbaugh’s Ravens ahead of MNF showdown

Gus Edwards made sure to send a strong message about his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown. This game marks a homecoming of sorts for Edwards, but he left no doubt about his intentions, emphasizing his focus on securing another victory for the Chargers.

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road at SoFi Stadium for Week 12’s Monday Night Football. For Chargers running back Gus Edwards, this game carries extra weight as he goes up against his former team and head coach, John Harbaugh. Before the matchup, Edwards delivered a fiery message with no room for sentiment.

Edwards expressed respect for the Ravens, where he spent six seasons, but made it clear he’s focused on winning with his current team: “A ton of respect for them, but there’s a little bit in me that wants to get back for them. … We just gotta punch them in the mouth and keep our foot on the ground.”

The Chargers are riding a four-game winning streak dating back to Week 8, and Edwards is determined to help extend it. Last week, the team defeated the Bengals, but Edwards had a quiet game with just six rushing attempts for 27 yards and no touchdowns.

The season has been challenging for Edwards, who missed time in October due to injury and has only appeared in two games this November. So far, he’s totaled 195 rushing yards on 54 attempts, with his best performance coming against the Panthers, where he logged 59 yards on 18 attempts.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 hands the ball off to running back Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Edwards’ Time with the Ravens

During his six seasons with Baltimore, Edwards posted solid numbers, racking up 3,395 rushing yards, 699 attempts, and 26 touchdowns in the regular season. He also appeared in seven postseason games but never found the end zone in those matchups. His best year came in 2023 when he scored 13 touchdowns and rushed for 810 yards.

Chargers vs. Ravens: Head-to-Head

The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Chargers 9-6. Baltimore won the last two meetings—34-6 in 2021 and 20-10 in 2023—with victories at home and at SoFi Stadium, respectively. The Chargers haven’t beaten the Ravens since the 2019 season, when they claimed a 23-17 win in Baltimore.