Where to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Liverpool will face off against Leicester City in a Matchday 18 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Liverpool vs Leicester City online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 17 proved pivotal for Liverpool as they secured a commanding 6-3 victory over Tottenham, coupled with Chelsea’s draw against Everton, to extend their lead over the Blues by two points while holding the advantage of a game in hand.

Now focused on solidifying their position atop the table, Liverpool will face Leicester City, a team reeling from a 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton that left them just two points above the relegation zone. For Leicester, every point is critical as they fight to avoid slipping further into danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Liverpool vs Leicester City match be played?

Liverpool will play against Leicester City this Thursday, December 26, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 18. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City – IMAGO / Every Second Media

Advertisement

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Man United legend recalls the time Sir Alex Ferguson made Cristiano Ronaldo cry

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leicester City in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.