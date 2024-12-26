The historic contract signed by Juan Soto with the New York Mets has undoubtedly set a new benchmark in MLB, influencing both players and franchises. This precedent may have complicated negotiations between the Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez as they attempt to reach a deal for the 2025 MLB season.

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers and Hernandez are working toward an agreement that benefits both sides after Hernández entered free agency at the end of last season. However, financial factors seem to be a significant hurdle in finalizing the deal.

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal provided insight into the ongoing discussions, revealing Hernandez’s demands: a three-year contract worth between $66 million and $72 million. While the length of the contract appears to be agreeable, Rosenthal emphasized that the financial terms are the sticking point. “The length of the contract does not seem to be a point of contention between the parties. The problem is money,” he noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid the financial challenges, Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation shed light on a troubling development in the negotiations. “What I can tell you, according to my sources, is that the Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez have not communicated in over a week,” McKain stated, hinting at a potential stalemate.

Teoscar Hernandez 37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a ball into the stands during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeats Giants, 5-2.

Advertisement

With the Dodgers looking to strengthen their roster and Hernandez seeking a lucrative deal, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether both sides can find common ground.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: The Mets' secret weapon that led Juan Soto to rule out the Yankees

Hernandez might seek a better offer

As Soto’s lucrative contract with the Mets continues to make waves, Hernandez could be eyeing a similar payday. McKain suggested that Hernandez is unlikely to settle for the current proposal from the Dodgers. “I don’t think Teo will accept the deal the Dodgers are offering him. I think the Dodgers will have to increase their offer,” McKain stated.

Advertisement

If financial considerations ultimately drive Hernandez’s decision, the Dodgers may choose to walk away from negotiations. While there are other viable options in the market, Hernandez holds a special place in the team’s recent success. He played a pivotal role alongside Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani during the playoffs, helping secure the MLB championship title.

Dodgers consider alternatives if Hernandez’s deal falls through

Should the Dodgers decide against sweetening their offer, they reportedly have a backup plan. According to Rosenthal, the team has its sights set on Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki as a potential replacement. Suzuki, with his impressive track record, could be the ideal fit for the Dodgers if Hernandez decides to move on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, acquiring Suzuki won’t be easy. The Cubs appear reluctant to part ways with the Japanese standout, who has delivered consistently strong performances over the past three seasons. “By the Cubs’ estimation, the market for right-handed hitters is thin. Replacing Suzuki, who has an .824 OPS in three major league seasons, would be difficult,” Rosenthal wrote.