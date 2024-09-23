Trending topics:
NFL News: HC Matt LaFleur is straightforward about Malik Willis' performance after Packers victory over Titans

Following the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the NFL, head coach Matt LaFleur delivered a clear message to his QB Malik Willis.

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesMatt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

By Matías Persuh

Jordan Love’s absence due to his injury in Week 1 of the NFL hinted at a tough start for the Green Bay Packers. However, Malik Willis stepped up and led his team to two consecutive victories, yesterday against Tennessee Titans. In light of this situation, head coach Matt LaFleur commented on Willis’s performance and leadership.

The commanding 30-16 victory by the Packers over the Titans positions Green Bay once again as serious contenders in the NFC North. Malik Willis’s standout performance prompted his coach to shower him with praise following the game.

“I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in a short period of time,” said LaFleur. “People can’t fathom that. I promise you, you guys don’t get it. I know you think you got it, but you don’t get it. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this.”

Malik Willis completed 13-of-19 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown while running six times for 73 yards and a score. The most curious aspect is that Willis was the Titans’ 2022 third-round pick, yet they didn’t even want him as their backup quarterback this season.

Malik Willis

Quarterback Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

LaFleur and Willis’ evolution in the game

Although Love’s injury in the season opener was a significant blow to the team, Coach LaFleur always believed in the abilities of his backup QB. He also made it clear how Willis has been perfecting his game since stepping onto the field, highlighting his growth and development as a player.

“He made some big-time plays throughout the course of the game,” LaFleur said. “I think, obviously, some plays with his legs were huge and also plays in the passing game, some of those third down-and-longs to make some of those completions down the field.

He’s getting the ball, he’s reading the plays the right way, he’s making some off-schedule plays with his legs that were very critical. … Hats off to him. Hats off to everybody around him, guys rallying, having his back,

I think (quarterbacks coach) Tom Clements does a great job. And I’d be remiss to say (assistant quarterback coaches) Connor Lewis and Sean Mannion, just the help they’ve given him, the support. Jordan Love has been instrumental, as well, giving him tips, hanging right by his side, and helping him out all along the way.

Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a rushing touchdown with Jayden Reed #11 against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Green Bay Packers upcoming matches

  • vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 4
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 5
  • vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 6
  • vs Houston Texans, Week 7
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 8
