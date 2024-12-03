NFL News: Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares final injury update on key weapon for QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens missed wide receiver Rashod Bateman in Sunday’s 19-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. At this point in the 2024 NFL season, where every game matters, the health of quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson‘s primary weapon is in the spotlight. Along those lines, John Harbaugh provided the latest information on the 25-year-old player.

Bateman had injured his knee prior to the game against the Eagles and his lack of production was noticeable in the Ravens‘ loss, which left them with an 8-5 record in the AFC North. Jackson needs him, as he was a target usually sought after by the Baltimore franchise quarterback.

At a press conference, head coach John Harbaugh shared an update on Bateman’s injury, saying the receiver is on track to return after the Ravens’ bye week and be ready to play in the Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.

“Bateman received treatment, his injury is not a long-term thing. A lot of players have these types of problems at the end of the season. I think the bye week will really help a lot,” Harbaugh said of Jackson’s key weapon situation this season.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

How has Bateman played for the Ravens in the 2024 NFL season?

Wide receiver Bateman has 35 receptions for 574 yards and five touchdowns this season, which is his best mark in terms of number of plays. The Ravens expect him back for the game against the Giants and are confident that he will continue to produce.

How did Lamar Jackson play against the Eagles?

Lamar Jackson’s form is no longer surprising to the NFL world. The Ravens quarterback completed 23 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Eagles, marking the thirteenth consecutive game in which Jackson has passed for touchdowns. Undoubtedly, his performance this season makes him a strong contender for the MVP award.