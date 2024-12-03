Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares final injury update on key weapon for QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens confirm final injury update on a key weapon for John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson down the stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson, quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

By Ignacio Cairola

The Baltimore Ravens missed wide receiver Rashod Bateman in Sunday’s 19-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. At this point in the 2024 NFL season, where every game matters, the health of quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson‘s primary weapon is in the spotlight. Along those lines, John Harbaugh provided the latest information on the 25-year-old player.

Bateman had injured his knee prior to the game against the Eagles and his lack of production was noticeable in the Ravens‘ loss, which left them with an 8-5 record in the AFC North. Jackson needs him, as he was a target usually sought after by the Baltimore franchise quarterback.

At a press conference, head coach John Harbaugh shared an update on Bateman’s injury, saying the receiver is on track to return after the Ravens’ bye week and be ready to play in the Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.

Advertisement

“Bateman received treatment, his injury is not a long-term thing. A lot of players have these types of problems at the end of the season. I think the bye week will really help a lot,” Harbaugh said of Jackson’s key weapon situation this season.

Advertisement
John Harbaugh

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

How has Bateman played for the Ravens in the 2024 NFL season?

Wide receiver Bateman has 35 receptions for 574 yards and five touchdowns this season, which is his best mark in terms of number of plays. The Ravens expect him back for the game against the Giants and are confident that he will continue to produce.

Advertisement
NFL News: Lamar Jackson makes big admission after loss to Jalen Hurts&#039; Eagles with clear message to Ravens

see also

NFL News: Lamar Jackson makes big admission after loss to Jalen Hurts' Eagles with clear message to Ravens

How did Lamar Jackson play against the Eagles?

Lamar Jackson’s form is no longer surprising to the NFL world. The Ravens quarterback completed 23 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Eagles, marking the thirteenth consecutive game in which Jackson has passed for touchdowns. Undoubtedly, his performance this season makes him a strong contender for the MVP award.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart issues strong statement on Texas QB Arch Manning
College Football

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart issues strong statement on Texas QB Arch Manning

NBA News: LeBron James sends clear message to Lakers fans amid three-point shooting struggles
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James sends clear message to Lakers fans amid three-point shooting struggles

Colts HC Shane Steichen issues strong statement on Anthony Richardson's performance vs Patriots
NFL

Colts HC Shane Steichen issues strong statement on Anthony Richardson's performance vs Patriots

Where to watch Leicester City vs West Ham United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Leicester City vs West Ham United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Better Collective Logo