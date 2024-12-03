Where to watch Leicester City vs West Ham United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Leicester City will face off against West Ham United in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

While this game might not be the marquee matchup of Matchday 14, the intensity is undeniable as every point counts in the fight to stay in the top flight. West Ham, sitting on 15 points, have a bit of breathing room with a six-point cushion above the relegation zone currently occupied by Wolverhampton.

However, they understand that any slip-up could quickly change their fortunes. Leicester, on the other hand, find themselves in a more precarious position with just 10 points, sitting a single point clear of the drop zone and desperate to climb out of danger.

When will the Leicester City vs West Ham United match be played?

Leicester City take on West Ham United this Tuesday, December 3, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United – IMAGO / Sportimage

Leicester City vs West Ham United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Leicester City vs West Ham United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Leicester City and West Ham United in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.