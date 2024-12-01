NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers makes strong self-admission after win vs Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns are heading to the SEC Championship. After a strong season with its fair share of uncertainty and shaky patches, Texas accomplished its goal of reaching the title game after a resounding victory over their historic rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies. Following the crucial triumph, quarterback Quinn Ewers voiced a powerful statement on his performance and standpoint heading into such a hostile environment in College Station.

Thirteen years passed since the last meeting between the Longhorns and the Aggies. The wait was finally over after Texas joined the SEC and the game to close out the 2024 NCAA regular season had been circled in red for a long time. However, when the time finally came for the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field, the stakes were much higher than anyone could’ve predicted.

The winner of this college football’s Rivalry Week matchup between the schools in Texas would move on to the SEC Championship. The tension was palpable as the Longhorns took the field in College Station, where the home of the 12th man made its presence felt. However, the Horns rose to the occassion and, under the guidance of their quarterbacks, walked away victorious.

Following the 17-7 win, quarterback Quinn Ewers offered an honest statement on his mindset going into this matchup. Ewers had been reported probable in the injury reports heading into Saturday’s bout as he was dealing with an ankle injury. Realistically, there was no way the home-state QB would miss Texas’ biggest game.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

“Been in situations where adversity has struck many times,” Ewers said, per InsideTexas. “I guess it’s kind of like a blessing in disguise because with it happening before, we know how to react to it and I know how to react to it.“

Ewers makes comment on missing time with injuries

Ewers may not have had the senior-year season he expected coming into this year. Injuries took a toll in his production and had him miss on some of the action for Texas. However, the quarterback left his mark during the Horns’ biggest tests of the season.

The Longhorns’ quarterback issued a sincere statement on what’s expected to be his last season in The Forty Acres. He entered the season with Heisman expectations, but injuries and a decline in production hindered his performance.

“It’s definitely tough dealing with certain injuries. These guys can say the same thing. You just want to be out there with your guys and you feel guilty when you’re not just because of the hard work you put in.“

Through thick and thin, Ewers and the Longhorns battled all season long. The reward for their work is their upcoming matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on December 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.