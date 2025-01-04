NFL News: Jaguars' Doug Pederson breaks silence with shocking confession on his HC career future

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ 2024 NFL season was a complete frustration for fans and analysts who expected a good campaign from the team led by young star Trevor Lawrence. None of the expectations were met, and head coach Doug Pederson is thinking in his future.

In early December 2024, Pederson had already said that the Jaguars’ season was disappointing and not what he and his players expected, in what was a major admission about the current state of the Jacksonville in the NFL. However, the 56-year-old head coach this time chose to go deeper in his statements.

A 4-12 record plagued by poor results and mediocre performances is not something that comes close to being outstanding. Serious injuries suffered by Jaguars players throughout the season, such as the concussion of quarterback Lawrence, add to the list of unfortunate situations. In short, this combination led to Pederson’s in-depth analysis of the conditions for working on a team.

Pederson’s surprising statement on the future of his HC career

As indicated by NFL insider Michael DiRocco on ESPN, Pederson said that the 2024 season was the most difficult he has had in his coaching career and also acknowledged that it could be his last. The shocking admission from the Super Bowl LII winner means that the game between the Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts could be the last time he will be seen leading the Jags.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans on December 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

According to DiRocco, Pederson gave a retrospective analysis of his career, anticipating a possible scenario outside of the Jaguars in his future. “If this is the last one, then I can look back and go, ‘Hey, it was a great run. You had a chance to do a lot of great things. You had a chance to win a Super Bowl. You’ve coached some great players. You played in this league for a long time’.

Jaguars’ forgettable season

It’s time for Jacksonville to turn the page after a poor season. Over the course of the season, the Jaguars suffered nine one-touchdown losses and did not beat a team with a winning record. They scored fewer than 18 points eight times and ranked last in the NFL in pass defense. Pederson’s attitude is understandable after a demoralizing ride.

This is Pederson’s third season at the helm of the Jaguars, a campaign that will conclude when Jacksonville visits Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. After the game, it will be interesting to see what happens with the 56-year-old head coach’s future.