Doug Pederson is outspoken when discussing the current state of the Jaguars in the NFL

The NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars has undoubtedly fallen short of expectations. Poor results, lackluster performances, and the tough injuries suffered throughout the season have left them as one of the worst teams in the league. Doug Pederson, the leader of the team off the field, did not hide his dissatisfaction with the situation.

As the season nears its end, with no chances of securing the coveted playoff spot, the experienced coach was asked by the press about his thoughts on the current record. Without holding back, he was blunt in his response.

His feelings not only reflect his personal opinion but also that of the entire franchise in Jacksonville: “Obviously, disappointing. It’s not what I expected, it’s not what the players expected, the team,” said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

“A lot of high expectations obviously coming out of preseason, where we were as a team. It’s not where we wanted to be. Not saying we were going to—you’d love to be the number-one team in the AFC right now, but who knows? You could’ve been. You could’ve been in the top seven,

Jacksonville Jaguars American Football International Series Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the practise session for Jacksonville Jaguars at the Grove Hotel, Chandler s Cross, United Kingdom on 18 October 2024.

“You could’ve been in the top 10, top three, whatever. But it’s just disappointing for me personally, for the team, I know the players feel the same way. We’ve just got to take it all in stride and finish this season strong,” Pederson finally concluded.

What does Trevor Lawrence think of the situation?

Trevor Lawrence is the franchise player for the Jaguars, having recently signed one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history. However, injuries played a significant role this season, preventing him from showcasing his full potential.

Mac Jones stepped in for the former Clemson star when Lawrence was unable to play, but the results continued to be unfavorable. On this situation, Pederson shared his thoughts regarding what Lawrence would think about this.

“I would say probably the same. I think it’s the same as where I am as a coach, where the team is right now. I think he would feel the same way. I don’t want to speak for Trevor, but just disappointing and just something we’ve got to learn from moving forward.”

Trevor Lawrence (left) with Doug Pederson (right) – Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL 2022

The final stretch for the Jaguars

After their matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, Doug Pederson’s team will face the final four games of the season, aiming to finish it as strongly as possible.

Next Sunday, December 15, they will host Aaron Rodgers and the Jets at their stadium, while the following week, they will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The penultimate week will be at home, on Sunday, December 29, once again against the Titans, while they will close out their season on the road, on January 5, in Indianapolis against the Colts.