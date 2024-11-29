Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars give a new update on Trevor Lawrence's shoulder injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have endured a very disappointing 2024 NFL season, and Trevor Lawrence's injury has only added to their challenges. Now, the team has provided an update on his health and potential availability for Week 13.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars
© IMAGO / NurPhotoTrevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars

By Fernando Franco Puga

Prior to the beginning of the 2024 season, many analysts expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to emerge as dark horses. However, their campaign has fallen short of expectations, with Trevor Lawrence’s injuries adding further challenges for the team.

The Jaguars are not typically regarded as a winning franchise. They have struggled to assemble a consistently competitive roster, with their offense and defense alternating strong performances year to year but rarely excelling simultaneously.

Now, the Jaguars boast a reliable offense, primarily thanks to the presence of Trevor Lawrence. However, the former Clemson standout still needs to prove his value by finally leading the team to sustained success.

Advertisement

Jaguars provide new update on Trevor Lawrence’s injury

Initially seen as potential dark horses, the Jaguars have significantly underperformed this year. The team has yet to find its rhythm in the 2024 NFL season, and they could potentially end the campaign with the league’s worst record.

Advertisement
Doug Pederson gives Jaguars fans encouraging news about Trevor Lawrence&#039;s recovery

see also

Doug Pederson gives Jaguars fans encouraging news about Trevor Lawrence's recovery

Earlier this year, the Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. The organization is confident in the former No. 1 overall pick’s ability to lead them to success, but it appears this year won’t be the breakthrough season.

Entering Week 13, Jacksonville sits at 2-9. Trevor Lawrence has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, and his absence has clearly impacted the team’s performance.

Advertisement

There is, however, a silver lining for the Jaguars. According to head coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence had a productive recovery week and is expected to play in Week 13 against the Texans.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Jaguars vs Eagles NOV 03 November 3, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Â Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia Pa USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241103_zma_c04_380.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree319542

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Jaguars vs Eagles NOV 03 November 3, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Â Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia Pa USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241103_zma_c04_380.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree319542

Advertisement

If Lawrence’s shoulder isn’t fully healed, the Jaguars are not expected to take unnecessary risks. This could result in Mac Jones starting his third consecutive game.

What is Trevor Lawrence’s contract with the Jaguars?

As noted, the Jaguars have high expectations for Trevor Lawrence. His progress since his rookie season earned him a lucrative deal this year, reflecting the team’s long-term faith in him.

Advertisement
NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes something clear regarding the team&#039;s upcoming games

see also

NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes something clear regarding the team's upcoming games

During the offseason, Jacksonville announced that Trevor Lawrence had signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension. The deal includes an average annual salary of $55 million and $200 million in guaranteed money.

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

ALSO READ

Bengals' Joe Burrow makes a stunning admission about playing the Steelers
NFL

Bengals' Joe Burrow makes a stunning admission about playing the Steelers

NFL News: Bears president breaks silence, sends strong message about the firing of Matt Eberflus
NFL

NFL News: Bears president breaks silence, sends strong message about the firing of Matt Eberflus

Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message after scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message after scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

NFL Video: Brock Purdy spotted throwing passes after limited practice time with 49ers
NFL

NFL Video: Brock Purdy spotted throwing passes after limited practice time with 49ers

Better Collective Logo