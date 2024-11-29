Prior to the beginning of the 2024 season, many analysts expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to emerge as dark horses. However, their campaign has fallen short of expectations, with Trevor Lawrence’s injuries adding further challenges for the team.

The Jaguars are not typically regarded as a winning franchise. They have struggled to assemble a consistently competitive roster, with their offense and defense alternating strong performances year to year but rarely excelling simultaneously.

Now, the Jaguars boast a reliable offense, primarily thanks to the presence of Trevor Lawrence. However, the former Clemson standout still needs to prove his value by finally leading the team to sustained success.

Jaguars provide new update on Trevor Lawrence’s injury

Initially seen as potential dark horses, the Jaguars have significantly underperformed this year. The team has yet to find its rhythm in the 2024 NFL season, and they could potentially end the campaign with the league’s worst record.

Earlier this year, the Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. The organization is confident in the former No. 1 overall pick’s ability to lead them to success, but it appears this year won’t be the breakthrough season.

Entering Week 13, Jacksonville sits at 2-9. Trevor Lawrence has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, and his absence has clearly impacted the team’s performance.

There is, however, a silver lining for the Jaguars. According to head coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence had a productive recovery week and is expected to play in Week 13 against the Texans.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Jaguars vs Eagles NOV 03 November 3, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

If Lawrence’s shoulder isn’t fully healed, the Jaguars are not expected to take unnecessary risks. This could result in Mac Jones starting his third consecutive game.

What is Trevor Lawrence’s contract with the Jaguars?

As noted, the Jaguars have high expectations for Trevor Lawrence. His progress since his rookie season earned him a lucrative deal this year, reflecting the team’s long-term faith in him.

During the offseason, Jacksonville announced that Trevor Lawrence had signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension. The deal includes an average annual salary of $55 million and $200 million in guaranteed money.

