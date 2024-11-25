NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson provides important Trevor Lawrence injury update

Ahead of Week 13 in the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made a revelation regarding Trevor Lawrence's return to the field.

The Bye Week came at a good time for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as star QB Trevor Lawrence has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, and his recovery appears imminent. Doug Pederson, the team’s head coach, was clear about the talented player’s return to practice with his teammates.

This Monday, Jaguars fans finally caught a glimpse of their franchise player back on the field. However, this doesn’t guarantee that Lawrence will be in the starting lineup for the next game when his team hosts the Houston Texans in Week 13 of the NFL.

“Trevor is going to practice today and then we’ll see where it’s at from there. It’ll just be a toleration thing with him,” Pederson stated to the press before the practice started.

“Well, we’ll find out today. We’ll see where Trevor is at today. Then he’s got tomorrow off, come in and get treatment. And you know, [we will] see where he’s at on Wednesday, how he feels,” Pederson also explained. “He’s feeling better today, so that’s positive.”

Trevor Lawrence’s return to the field is crucial, as the season so far has been one of the weakest in the NFL: just two wins and nine losses for Doug Pederson’s team.

The challenge of turning the situation around

While Trevor Lawrence‘s return to the field next weekend is no guarantee of success for the Jaguars, the reality is that his team, led by Mac Jones, struggled to find its footing while the former Clemson star was sidelined with an injury.

With only two wins in 11 games so far, it’s a very poor record for a franchise that, although not one of the most powerful, had set different goals at the start of the season.

Week 13 will pit the Jaguars against the Houston Texans, a team with a very different current situation in the league. Led by CJ Stroud, they’ve had high-flying moments this season, recording seven wins and five losses, and are the clear leaders of the AFC South.

Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming games

vs Houston Texans, December 1st

vs Tennessee Titans, December 8th

vs New York Jets, December 15th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, December 22nd

vs Tennessee Titans, December 29th