Aaron Rodgers, one of the most iconic quarterbacks in NFL history, has built his career with two teams, amassing a substantial fortune thanks to his talent. Check out the net worth of the New York Jets star.

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the New York Jets, is not only known for his mastery on the field but for amassing a fortune that rivals his legendary legacy, which is also marked by being one of the most iconic in the NFL.

He made his major move from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets in 2022, after spending his entire career with the Packers since 2005. He has managed to transcend the boundaries of football thanks to multi-million dollar contracts.

His astuteness off the field has also helped him not only become one of the richest players but also significantly grow his net worth. Here, check out all the details about his current fortune…

How much is Aaron Rodgers’ net worth?

Aaron Rodgers has amassed a considerable fortune thanks to his iconic NFL career. As of November 2024, the sports star has a net worth of $200 million and a current salary is $37.5 million annually, according to Sportskeeda.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Over the years, he has earned more than $380 million from his NFL contracts, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league’s history. In July 2023, he agreed to a restructured contract with the Jets, worth two years and $75 million guaranteed.

Off the field, he has secured lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as State Farm, Adidas and Pizza Hut, earning around $11 million annually from these partnerships. This type of agreement is common among top players in the league.

In 2018, Rodgers became the first active NFL player to have a stake in an NBA team by joining the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks. He also launched his own venture capital firm, RX3, in 2019.

Despite a recent Achilles tendon injury that sidelined him for the 2023 season, his various income streams and prudent financial decisions have solidified his notable net worth. Without a doubt, he has a gift on and off the field!

Aaron Rodgers’ earnings through years

Green Bay Packers

2005 – $2.4 Million

2006 – $3.4 Million

2007 – $505 Thousand

2008 – $12.9 Million

2009 – $8.6 Million

2010 – $6.5 Million

2011 – $7.8 Million

2012 – $8.5 Million

2013 – $38.3 Million

2014 – $10.9 Million

2015 – $11.6 Million

2016 – $12.6 Million

2017 – $13.3 Million

2018 – $66.9 Million

2019 – $15.3 Million

2020 – $21.6 Million

2021 – $22.7 Million

2022 – $42 Million

New York Jets

2023 – $36.9 Million

2024 – $38.2 Million

2025 – $37.5 Million

Aaron Rodgers’ real estate investments

Aaron Rodgers has made several significant real estate investments that reflect his luxurious lifestyle and considerable fortune. In 2023, he purchased a mansion in Montclair, New Jersey, for $9.5 million.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023. (Source: Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The big property, located just 20 minutes from MetLife Stadium, spans over 4,000 square feet and includes 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a gym, a media room and a wine cellar.

He also owns a luxurious $28 million house in Malibu, California, along with homes in Chico, California, Texas and Tennessee. He still holds a large property in Wisconsin, according to Celebrity Net Worth.