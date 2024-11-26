NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers clarifies situation regarding injury scans

The season for the New York Jets in the NFL has undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing in years. Not only because of the level of play displayed throughout the games but also due to the high expectations surrounding Aaron Rodgers being healthy since Week 1. Last weekend, a stir was caused regarding the alleged refusal of the QB to undergo injury scans, and it was the former Packers player himself who clarified the situation.

Throughout this season, two key figures were dismissed due to poor performances: head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. While they held different roles, one of the most influential figures within the franchise, without a doubt, is Aaron Rodgers.

Recently, it was reported that the talented QB had refused to undergo injury scans with the sole purpose of continuing to play alongside his teammates. However, in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, it was Rodgers himself who clarified the situation regarding this matter.

“When it comes to scans, first of all played 20 years, I know my body better than anyone else,” Rodgers said. “Second of all, I got a great relationship with Zuf [athletic trainer David Zuffelato] over there and the doctors on staff. We had a lot of great conversations where they diagnosed what I was dealing with. I told them how I was feeling. We talked about the possibilities of playing and rehab and what it would take.”

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks off the field after being sacked on the final play of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts 28-27.

“There was no mandate ever, ‘You gotta get this scan,’ and I was like ‘I ain’t (expletive) getting a scan.’ It was, ‘Listen, how do you feel?’ I told them, ‘I know my body well. What do you see in your diagnosis? O.K. What are the risks of playing? What is the likelihood of playing? What do I have to do to get back?’ And that was that. There wasn’t any weirdness around it.”

Jeff Ulbrich spoke out about the situation regarding Rodgers

Amid the tough NFL season the New York Jets are facing, various tensions have begun to surface among some members of the franchise. Jeff Ulbrich, the interim head coach of the team, spoke out about Rodgers’ situation and his alleged refusal to undergo medical exams.

According to a post by Dennis Waszak Jr. on his X account, Aaron Rodgers will be the starting QB: “Jeff Ulbrich says there has been no discussion about sitting/shutting down Aaron Rodgers. He says AR is “absolutely” the QB. Adds that Rodgers is feeling “better off today” than he has felt in the past month. Says any reports of AR declining medical scans are news to him. #Jets“

Head coach Jeff Ulbrich of the New York Jets looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What’s next for the New York Jets?

After having a Bye Week in Week 12, here are the upcoming games the New York Jets must face to get their season back on track:

vs Seattle Seahawks, December 1st

vs Miami Dolphins, December 8th

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 15th

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 22nd

vs Buffalo Bills, December 29th