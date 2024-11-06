NFL News: Jaguars snatch Tua Tagovailoa teammate from Dolphins to add depth behind Trevor Lawrence

With the goal of supporting Trevor Lawrence in the final stretch of the NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have added a former teammate of Tua Tagovailoa from the Miami Dolphins.

At the close of the NFL trade deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by Trevor Lawrence, managed to strengthen their roster with a player coming from none other than the Miami Dolphins. As a result, Tua Tagovailoa will be left without one of his teammates heading into the final stretch of the season.

On a busy day filled with constant moves between franchises, Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins were left without a replacement for their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, as C.J. Beathard, who had been on the practice squad, was finally signed by Doug Pederson’s Jaguars.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today: Signed QB C.J. Beathard to the 53-man roster from Miami’s practice squad. Placed WR Devin Duvernay on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List and opened his 21-day practice period,” reported the Jaguars’ X account.

With this move, Jacksonville adds an important backup for Trevor Lawrence, aiming to further improve their offense, which has been one of the team’s weaker points throughout the season. The player spent two years with the Jaguars, but in recent times, he had been wearing the colors of the Dolphins.

C.J. Beathard #3 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter \aat EverBank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Doug Pederson commented on the arrival of Beathard

C.J. Beathard had worn the Jacksonville Jaguars colors until the start of the season, but an injury forced him to move to Miami‘s practice squad. However, under Doug Pederson’s leadership, the Jaguars decided to re-sign him in the final window before the trade deadline. The head coach himself shared his thoughts on the move.

“Obviously C.J. was here, Mac was here, and from our stand point we felt like we had a really good quarterback room. with the three guys. Obviously C.J. got hurt there in camp and we had to let him go,” HC Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

“We definitely wanted to at some point get him back here. I think it just strengthens our roster, strengthens that room. Trevor’s sore obviously, and it gives us insurance. Obviously Mac is still, Mac is still the number two obviously and prepares each week to play. And now we’ve got another veteran quarterback on the roster,” he concluded.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first half of the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Will Trevor Lawrence play against Vikings?

The Jaguars’ latest outing not only resulted in another defeat for the season, but also dealt a harsh blow with the injury of the team’s starting QB, Trevor Lawrence. When asked about the quarterback’s availability for the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the head coach was direct in his response.

“Can’t answer that. Can’t answer that today, not sitting here on Wednesday, no,” Pederson said. Thus, there is still no firm confirmation regarding the talented quarterback’s availability for Week 10 with the Jaguars.