NFL News: Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni get promising injury update on key Eagles weapon

The Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions, are having an exceptional season in the NFL. Their latest victory over the Baltimore Ravens strengthens their position as they race toward the NFC East championship. Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni are at the helm, guiding the team through an impressive campaign.

In a hard-fought 5-point win over the Ravens, Hurts proved why he is one of the league’s top quarterbacks. While he wasn’t the focal point of the offense in this particular game, his leadership remains crucial to the Eagles’ success. Hurts continues to deliver solid performances this season, relying on a strong supporting cast that includes playmakers like Saquon Barkley.

Looking ahead, the challenges will only intensify as the Eagles aim for the top spot in the NFC East. To meet these demands, they will need to be at full strength. Fortunately, the team recently received some encouraging news regarding wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s injury status.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Smith was “close to playing” in the Ravens game, offering hope for his swift return to action. “I think DeVonta Smith will be back this week,” Schefter said. “He was close to playing against the Ravens, but the Eagles chose to give him some extra rest to ensure he’s fully ready for the stretch run.” With Smith potentially back in the lineup soon, the Eagles will be even better positioned as they push toward their goal of securing the division title.

Smith’s stats so far this season

DeVonta Smith has been having an impressive season, but his last appearance on the field came during the Eagles’ game against the Washington Commanders. With the team now looking to overcome upcoming challenges, Smith is eagerly awaiting his next opportunity to play, which could come against the Panthers.

Before sustaining his injury, Smith had played in 9 games, accumulating 56 pass targets and 42 receptions. He recorded 516 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, and 25 first downs. His longest reception was 46 yards, and his catch percentage stands at 73.2%, the highest of his career with the Eagles.

Hurts reflects after win over the Ravens

Jalen Hurts delivered a standout performance in the Eagles’ win over the Ravens and spoke afterward about his approach to his on-field performance and his mindset moving forward in the NFL. “I just think it’s a term. Anybody can be called that depending on the day, but the reality is, everyone playing a position is asked to manage a game to some extent,” Hurts said, reflecting on his role as quarterback.

With this focused mentality, Hurts and the Eagles are gearing up for their next games. At 10-2, Philadelphia is closing in on the NFC East division title. The Eagles’ next game is against the Panthers, followed by a matchup with the Steelers.