NFL News: Jerry Jones makes final decision about blockbuster trade for Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones finally talked about a possible trade for the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of a huge crisis.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are facing a crucial moment for the franchise. After paying massive money in big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, they haven’t fulfilled the expectations with a 3-3 record.

The situation is worrying as the Cowboys have been embarrassed three consecutive times at home by the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions.

Now, with one of the toughest schedules in the NFL ahead, there’s no more margin of error. If Jones wants a Super Bowl run, millions of fans expect a big move as soon as possible.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a trade?

Jerry Jones won’t make any trade to help the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL deadline on November 5. Although there were many rumors about a possible wide receiver or running back, Diana Russini revealed the owner confirmed during an interview with The Athletic that there are no moves contemplated.

“As for the upcoming November 5th NFL trade deadline, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says they will not be active. He also says they will not be making any changes at head coach or coordinators. He points to a lot of details that need to improve during practice.”

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

