Jerry Jones finally talked about a possible trade for the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of a huge crisis.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are facing a crucial moment for the franchise. After paying massive money in big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, they haven’t fulfilled the expectations with a 3-3 record.

The situation is worrying as the Cowboys have been embarrassed three consecutive times at home by the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions.

Now, with one of the toughest schedules in the NFL ahead, there’s no more margin of error. If Jones wants a Super Bowl run, millions of fans expect a big move as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a trade?

Jerry Jones won’t make any trade to help the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL deadline on November 5. Although there were many rumors about a possible wide receiver or running back, Diana Russini revealed the owner confirmed during an interview with The Athletic that there are no moves contemplated.

“As for the upcoming November 5th NFL trade deadline, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says they will not be active. He also says they will not be making any changes at head coach or coordinators. He points to a lot of details that need to improve during practice.”

Advertisement