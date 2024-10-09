NFL News: Jerry Jones retracts, explains comments about Dallas Cowboys' season objectives

Trending topics:
Jerry Jones has given varying messages when it has been his turn to comment on the future expectations of the Dallas Cowboys, so he has come out to clarify some of his old comments.

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Ignacio Cairola

Jerry Jones used his status as owner of the Dallas Cowboys to tell how he sees the team and what the expectations are for results in the 2024 NFL. His words included a powerful clarification to certify that he wants to have high standards in the current campaign.

During his most recent appearance on The Fan radio show, Jones opined that the Cowboys are in a “soft rebuild,” something that does not align with the owner’s previously stated intentions of returning to the Super Bowl this season.

“I didn’t mean to say the Cowboys are in a soft rebuild. That’s not my philosophy or my focus for this season,” Jones demurred, clarifying his comments last Friday. In the preseason, the Dallas franchise owner said he was fully committed to going deep in the postseason, so this new statement puts his talk back on track.

Despite Jones’ misgivings about the franchise’s goals, the Cowboys picked up an important victory when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. It was the second straight win for Mike McCarthy’s team, which has a 3-2 record and sits in second place in the NFC East.

Injuries are a problem for Cowboys this season

Jones’ comments about a possible rebuild carry significant weight because the Cowboys have suffered a significant amount of injuries this early in the season. Linebacker Micah Parsons, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are all significant casualties for the Dallas franchise.

Despite leaving the door open to adding Hall of Famer defensive end DeMarcus Ware for Week 6, Jones has also been controversial when he said, “The positive thing about losing a player is that a young player is going to get some reps and be able to get better in the future,” stating that he is relying on youth rather than bolstering his roster.

What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys will be looking for their third straight win when they host the Detroit Lions this Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. If they beat their rivals, Dallas will record their first home triumph of the season.

Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

