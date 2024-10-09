Trending topics:
MLB

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 4 vs the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS today?

The New York Mets are on the verge of making history, but the Philadelphia Phillies are determined to stay alive and fight for a spot in the MLB Championship Series.

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Three of the Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.
© Photo by Luke Hales/Getty ImagesManager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Three of the Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Mets are one step away from celebrating their first division title at Citi Field since it opened in 2008. With a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, the Mets are just one game away from advancing to the MLB Championship Series.

Sean Manaea, the Mets’ starting pitcher, had an outstanding performance, pitching seven solid innings and allowing just two runs. Manaea faced a difficult time before the game, as he had recently lost his aunt. However, he showed his professionalism and determination by staying focused on his work and helping the team secure the victory.

The Philadelphia Phillies still have a chance to extend the series and force a Game 5. However, the Mets lead the series 2-1 and are playing at a high level in this 2024 MLB NLDS.

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets lose to the Phillies?

If the Mets lose Game 4 to the Phillies, the series will be tied 2-2, forcing a decisive Game 5. The final game would take place in Philadelphia, giving the Phillies the home-field advantage. This would create a high-pressure situation for both teams, as their season would come down to one final game to determine who advances to the MLB Championship Series.

Harrison Bader #44, Brandon Nimmo #9 and Tyrone Taylor #15 of the New York Mets celebrate their 7-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Harrison Bader #44, Brandon Nimmo #9 and Tyrone Taylor #15 of the New York Mets celebrate their 7-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets beat the Phillies?

If the Mets win Game 4, they will celebrate their division title at Citi Field. It would be the first time in 16 years that the team has celebrated a championship at their home stadium. In previous years, the Mets had to celebrate their titles in other cities due to playoff scheduling. This opportunity to celebrate at home would be special for the players, coaching staff, and fans.

MLB News: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes big admission after tying series 1-1 with Mets

see also

MLB News: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes big admission after tying series 1-1 with Mets

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announces next job set to begin in 2025
Soccer

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announces next job set to begin in 2025

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone issues clear response to Chisholm's comments on Royals' luck
MLB

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone issues clear response to Chisholm's comments on Royals' luck

NBA News: HC Charles Lee delivers powerful statement on LaMelo Ball following Hornets' win against Heat
NBA

NBA News: HC Charles Lee delivers powerful statement on LaMelo Ball following Hornets' win against Heat

Argentina worried about Hurricane Milton and logistics to get to Venezuela for World Cup qualifying match
Soccer

Argentina worried about Hurricane Milton and logistics to get to Venezuela for World Cup qualifying match

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo