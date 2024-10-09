What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 4 vs the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS today?

The New York Mets are on the verge of making history, but the Philadelphia Phillies are determined to stay alive and fight for a spot in the MLB Championship Series.

The New York Mets are one step away from celebrating their first division title at Citi Field since it opened in 2008. With a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, the Mets are just one game away from advancing to the MLB Championship Series.

Sean Manaea, the Mets’ starting pitcher, had an outstanding performance, pitching seven solid innings and allowing just two runs. Manaea faced a difficult time before the game, as he had recently lost his aunt. However, he showed his professionalism and determination by staying focused on his work and helping the team secure the victory.

The Philadelphia Phillies still have a chance to extend the series and force a Game 5. However, the Mets lead the series 2-1 and are playing at a high level in this 2024 MLB NLDS.

What happens if the Mets lose to the Phillies?

If the Mets lose Game 4 to the Phillies, the series will be tied 2-2, forcing a decisive Game 5. The final game would take place in Philadelphia, giving the Phillies the home-field advantage. This would create a high-pressure situation for both teams, as their season would come down to one final game to determine who advances to the MLB Championship Series.

Harrison Bader #44, Brandon Nimmo #9 and Tyrone Taylor #15 of the New York Mets celebrate their 7-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

What happens if the Mets beat the Phillies?

If the Mets win Game 4, they will celebrate their division title at Citi Field. It would be the first time in 16 years that the team has celebrated a championship at their home stadium. In previous years, the Mets had to celebrate their titles in other cities due to playoff scheduling. This opportunity to celebrate at home would be special for the players, coaching staff, and fans.

