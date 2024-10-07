NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes something clear after Bronny James preseason games

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis recently weighed in on Bronny James’ performance following his first preseason games in the NBA.

With the NBA season just around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers have already made history. LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, took the court together, becoming the first father-son duo to do so in NBA history. Lakers star Anthony Davis recently shared his thoughts on how Bronny performed in his initial outings.

After the Lakers’ 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, Davis spoke to Spectrum SportsNet, offering praise for Bronny’s performance in his first NBA games.

“He’s tough,” Davis said. “Obviously, he’s defensive-minded. Some great blocks in Game 1. The physicality, he gets over on screens. Good with his hands as far as deflection and steals. But he’s also still learning.”

Davis added, “He’s still trying to figure everything out, so we have to realize that. He’s still a rookie. It’s a different style of basketball in the league. But I like what I’m seeing from him, on both ends of the floor, especially defensively.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

While Bronny’s stat line hasn’t been eye-popping, his defensive prowess has caught the attention of many. So far, the 20-year-old is averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in the preseason, shooting 14.3% from the field.

LeBron James reflects on playing with his son

Entering his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James has seen and done it all. Sharing the floor with his son, Bronny, has been a dream come true for the NBA legend. After their game against the Suns, LeBron took a moment to reflect on the significance of the experience. “It means everything to someone who didn’t have that growing up,” LeBron said.

He also spoke about the special bond they share: “To be able to influence your kids, have moments with your son, and ultimately work with him on the court—it’s one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for.”

LeBron’s excitement to play alongside Bronny has added a new layer of motivation as he approaches the twilight of his Hall of Fame career. For Lakers fans, watching this historic father-son duo on the court is just the beginning of what could be an unforgettable season.

