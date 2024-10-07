Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes something clear after Bronny James preseason games

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis recently weighed in on Bronny James’ performance following his first preseason games in the NBA.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesAnthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers

By Gianni Taina

With the NBA season just around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers have already made history. LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, took the court together, becoming the first father-son duo to do so in NBA history. Lakers star Anthony Davis recently shared his thoughts on how Bronny performed in his initial outings.

After the Lakers’ 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, Davis spoke to Spectrum SportsNet, offering praise for Bronny’s performance in his first NBA games.

He’s tough,” Davis said. “Obviously, he’s defensive-minded. Some great blocks in Game 1. The physicality, he gets over on screens. Good with his hands as far as deflection and steals. But he’s also still learning.”

Advertisement

Davis added, “He’s still trying to figure everything out, so we have to realize that. He’s still a rookie. It’s a different style of basketball in the league. But I like what I’m seeing from him, on both ends of the floor, especially defensively.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Advertisement

While Bronny’s stat line hasn’t been eye-popping, his defensive prowess has caught the attention of many. So far, the 20-year-old is averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in the preseason, shooting 14.3% from the field.

NBA News: Bronny James reflects on historic first game alongside father LeBron in Lakers

see also

NBA News: Bronny James reflects on historic first game alongside father LeBron in Lakers

LeBron James reflects on playing with his son

Entering his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James has seen and done it all. Sharing the floor with his son, Bronny, has been a dream come true for the NBA legend. After their game against the Suns, LeBron took a moment to reflect on the significance of the experience. “It means everything to someone who didn’t have that growing up,” LeBron said.

Advertisement

He also spoke about the special bond they share: “To be able to influence your kids, have moments with your son, and ultimately work with him on the court—it’s one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for.”

NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant gets real on playing against Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny

see also

NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant gets real on playing against Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny

LeBron’s excitement to play alongside Bronny has added a new layer of motivation as he approaches the twilight of his Hall of Fame career. For Lakers fans, watching this historic father-son duo on the court is just the beginning of what could be an unforgettable season.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Bronny James reflects on historic first game alongside father LeBron in Lakers
NBA

NBA News: Bronny James reflects on historic first game alongside father LeBron in Lakers

Kalen DeBoer makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, Alabama players after loss to Vanderbilt
College Football

Kalen DeBoer makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, Alabama players after loss to Vanderbilt

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo