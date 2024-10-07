NFL News: Ravens' RB Derrick Henry makes major admission after victory over Bengals, Joe Burrow

After an electrifying showdown in Week 5 of the NFL, Baltimore Ravens star RB Derrick Henry confessed how it felt to defeat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most anticipated in Week 5 of the NFL, and it certainly did not disappoint. Led by John Harbaugh, the Ravens saw an outstanding performance from Lamar Jackson, securing the victory. At the end of the game, Derrick Henry shared his feelings about the win over Joe Burrow’s team.

When it seemed that the game between both teams would end in a 38-38 tie, a breakout run by the former Tennessee Titans RB brought kicker Justin Tucker closer, allowing the Ravens to secure a narrow victory of 41-38 on the final play of the game.

Once the game concluded, Henry spoke with the press about that specific play: “[I saw] green grass; green grass and getting as close to the end zone as possible. I didn’t get in [to the end zone]. I probably should have stiff-armed [the defender], but ‘Tuck,’ the G.O.A.T., he kicked the field goal to win the game, and we’re going home with a victory. That’s all that matters.”

With his performance yesterday, Henry became the first player in Baltimore Ravens history to score at least one touchdown in the first five games of the season. He also surpassed 10,000 career rushing yards and recorded his 100th total touchdown.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball off to Derrick Henry #22 during the second quarter \acin at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Henry also reflected on the victory over a tough opponent like the Bengals: “With this win, it’s big. What transpired today, it puts us up two [wins over the Bengals] in the division, so we definitely needed this one. This was as important to us as it was for them, but [I’m] just glad we got the victory. With everything that happened, that just shows you the resiliency of this group and of this team, and we’re going to keep on fighting until the end.”

The impact of Lamar Jackson’s performance

Once again, the Ravens’ star quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered a remarkable performance to secure another victory for his team. After the game, his teammate Mark Andrews shared his thoughts on the former Louisville standout’s performance.

“It’s a big game. It’s a big game for us. Being 2-2 and now 3-2, it’s obviously better than the alternative. Lamar [Jackson] fought his butt off, and everybody in this locker room did. It’s the O-line; it’s Tylan [Wallace] making big plays when they matter. it’s all the guys; the tight ends – we had three in the room – that was incredible. It’s really just everybody doing their job [and] executing. that’s what it’s all about.”, the experienced TE stated.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Andrews also praised Jackson’s throws in key moments: “It’s incredible. It really was incredible. I went to [Lamar Jackson], and I said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody throw anything like that in my entire life.’ Thats just the type of player he is. The play’s never dead. He’s so special, and that was a really cool one.”

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

vs Washington Commanders, Week 6

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8

vs Denver Broncos, Week 9

vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10