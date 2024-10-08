Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar’s decisions that could reshape the soccer world

Next year, three of the world's most iconic soccer stars—Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr, and Neymar Jr. of Al-Hilal—will face pivotal decisions about their professional futures.

Despite being in the twilight of their careers, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar Jr. remain some of the most recognizable and influential figures in global soccer. Their legacies have defined an era, and their presence continues to captivate fans worldwide, even as they’ve transitioned away from Europe’s elite leagues.

What these players share in common is the looming expiration of their contracts. Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar are all set to finish their current commitments with Inter Miami, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, respectively, next year. Should any of them decide to switch teams, the landscape of world soccer could shift dramatically.

However, each player’s situation is unique. Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr runs until the summer of 2025, and it seems his desire is to keep playing at least until the 2026 World Cup. A contract extension with the Saudi Pro League side appears to be the most likely scenario, with CR7 determined to prolong his illustrious career for at least one more season.

Neymar’s uncertain future

Neymar’s situation at Al-Hilal, on the other hand, is more complex. The Brazilian arrived in Saudi Arabia just over a year ago, but a serious ligament and meniscus injury in his left knee has sidelined him for much of the season. In the five games he has managed to play, Ney has recorded one goal and three assists.

Neymar reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Shabab at Prince Faisal Bin Fahad on September 29, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With limited playing time and a hefty salary, Al-Hilal may be reluctant to extend Neymar’s contract. This uncertainty has fueled speculation about a potential return to Europe or to Santos, his boyhood team in Brazil. So far, no formal moves have materialized.

Messi: time on his side

Of the three, Lionel Messi has the most time to consider his next steps. His contract with Inter Miami doesn’t expire until the end of the 2025 MLS season, giving the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ample opportunity to weigh his options.

When the time comes, Messi will likely have several enticing possibilities: he could remain in Miami, make a final return to Europe to close his career at the highest level, or fulfill a long-held dream of playing in Argentina, a move he has mentioned more than once.