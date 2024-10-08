Trending topics:
SOCCER

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar’s decisions that could reshape the soccer world

Next year, three of the world's most iconic soccer stars—Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr, and Neymar Jr. of Al-Hilal—will face pivotal decisions about their professional futures.

FIFA Ballon d'Or nominees Neymar Jr of Brazil and FC Barcelona (L), Lionel Messi of Argentina and FC Barcelona (C) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid (R) attend a press conference prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland.
© Philipp Schmidli/Getty ImagesFIFA Ballon d'Or nominees Neymar Jr of Brazil and FC Barcelona (L), Lionel Messi of Argentina and FC Barcelona (C) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid (R) attend a press conference prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Despite being in the twilight of their careers, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar Jr. remain some of the most recognizable and influential figures in global soccer. Their legacies have defined an era, and their presence continues to captivate fans worldwide, even as they’ve transitioned away from Europe’s elite leagues.

What these players share in common is the looming expiration of their contracts. Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar are all set to finish their current commitments with Inter Miami, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, respectively, next year. Should any of them decide to switch teams, the landscape of world soccer could shift dramatically.

However, each player’s situation is unique. Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr runs until the summer of 2025, and it seems his desire is to keep playing at least until the 2026 World Cup. A contract extension with the Saudi Pro League side appears to be the most likely scenario, with CR7 determined to prolong his illustrious career for at least one more season.

Advertisement

Neymar’s uncertain future

Neymar’s situation at Al-Hilal, on the other hand, is more complex. The Brazilian arrived in Saudi Arabia just over a year ago, but a serious ligament and meniscus injury in his left knee has sidelined him for much of the season. In the five games he has managed to play, Ney has recorded one goal and three assists.

Neymar Jr.

Neymar reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Shabab at Prince Faisal Bin Fahad on September 29, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

With limited playing time and a hefty salary, Al-Hilal may be reluctant to extend Neymar’s contract. This uncertainty has fueled speculation about a potential return to Europe or to Santos, his boyhood team in Brazil. So far, no formal moves have materialized.

Lionel Messi gives brutal response about his time at PSG to former Charlotte FC player Brecht Dejaegere

see also

Lionel Messi gives brutal response about his time at PSG to former Charlotte FC player Brecht Dejaegere

Messi: time on his side

Of the three, Lionel Messi has the most time to consider his next steps. His contract with Inter Miami doesn’t expire until the end of the 2025 MLS season, giving the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ample opportunity to weigh his options.

Advertisement

When the time comes, Messi will likely have several enticing possibilities: he could remain in Miami, make a final return to Europe to close his career at the highest level, or fulfill a long-held dream of playing in Argentina, a move he has mentioned more than once.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Coco Gauff reveals how Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson inspired her after Beijing win
Sports

Coco Gauff reveals how Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson inspired her after Beijing win

NBA News: James Harden's true motivation for joining the Clippers, revealed by Kawhi Leonard
NBA

NBA News: James Harden's true motivation for joining the Clippers, revealed by Kawhi Leonard

NBA News: Jamal Murray claims Nuggets are ready to bounce back with Russell Westbrook
NBA

NBA News: Jamal Murray claims Nuggets are ready to bounce back with Russell Westbrook

Barcelona are reportedly planning emotional reunion with Lionel Messi for a special occasion
Soccer

Barcelona are reportedly planning emotional reunion with Lionel Messi for a special occasion

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo