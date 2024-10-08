With Derek Carr expected to miss multiple games in the 2024 NFL season, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has to name a new starting quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints received bad news on Tuesday with a discouraging injury update about Derek Carr, who’s expected to miss several weeks in the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Dennis Allen, therefore, has a big decision to make at quarterback.

And it looks like Allen is preparing to make a bold move. According to NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie QB Spencer Rattler is a strong candidate to be the Saints’ QB1 during Carr’s absence.

This would be an interesting decision by New Orleans, considering Jake Haener has served as Carr’s backup so far. In fact, it was the second-year quarterback who took over during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football,” with Carr leaving the field after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, Garafolo reported Carr’s oblique injury will force the Saints’ starting quarterback to miss multiple games. With the team playing two games in the next nine days, chances are we’ll see Rattler (and not Haener) under center in the next two weeks.

Dennis Allen, head coach of the New Orleans Saints

On Sunday, the Saints will play NFC South rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an interesting divisional game. Four days later, Allen‘s men will take on the Denver Broncos in a “Thursday Night Football” showdown.

see also NFL News: Saints HC Dennis Allen makes bold reaction to Andy Reid's strategy after loss to Chiefs

Rattler’s impressive preseason with Saints may let him replace Carr

Selected with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rattler made a great impression with the Saints in preseason. In three games, the 24-year-old went 20-of-38 for 202 yards and a touchdown, while also finding the end zone with an 8-yard rushing TD.

Haener joined the Saints only a year before Rattler, having been drafted with the 127th overall pick in 2023. The California native got off to a complicated start to life in the NFL though, having received a six-week suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 25-year-old didn’t get his first official snap until Monday, when he completed 2 of his 7 passes for 17 yards in the 26-13 loss to the Chiefs. Haener also gained 11 yards in two rushing attempts.

Saints to join list of NFL teams with starting rookie QBs in 2024

Allen’s reported belief in Rattler would mean five rookie quarterbacks get to start in the 2024 NFL season. Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported the New England Patriots will bench Jacoby Brissett for first-round pick Drake Maye.

Spencer Rattler #18 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 25, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It will be interesting to see if the Saints’ rookie can keep the team’s high-flying offense going and lead the team back to winning ways, as New Orleans is on a three-game losing streak after starting the year 2-0.

Replacing Carr looks like a huge challenge though, as the 33-year-old managed to record 989 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 90 of 128 passes this season.