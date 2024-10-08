Trending topics:
NFL

NFL Report: 49ers share worrying update about Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has been battling Achilles tendinitis in both legs this year, and now the San Francisco 49ers have provided a concerning update regarding the future of the star running back.

Christian McCaffrey has not played this year due to multiple injuries
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireChristian McCaffrey has not played this year due to multiple injuries

By Fernando Franco Puga

Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined this year due to Achilles tendinitis in both legs. Now, the San Francisco 49ers have shared a concerning update about their star running back’s health.

For most fans and analysts, McCaffrey is considered one of the best running backs in recent NFL history. He’s a dual threat, as his ability to catch passes has helped his teams in crucial moments.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring theme throughout his career. Earlier this year, the former Stanford standout suffered a calf injury during the offseason, and by the end of it, it was revealed that he had Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

Advertisement

49ers share significant update on Christian McCaffrey’s health

In 2022, the 49ers made one of the best trades in their history, acquiring McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks.

49ers News: Christian McCaffrey&#039;s dad blames his son for his Achilles tendinitis

see also

49ers News: Christian McCaffrey's dad blames his son for his Achilles tendinitis

Many questioned the move initially, but McCaffrey proved his worth with stellar performances. However, this season, he hasn’t been able to showcase his skills due to ongoing injuries.

Advertisement

During the summer, the running back’s calf injury kept him out of the preseason. By the end of it, further tests revealed he also had Achilles tendinitis in both legs, leading the team to place him on injured reserve.

McCaffrey is eligible to return for this week’s game. However, sources told ESPN that the 49ers will not activate the 28-year-old for the match against the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement
Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers

Reports indicate that McCaffrey’s Achilles and calf issues didn’t worsen during practice this week, which is a positive sign. Still, the team doesn’t want to rush his return and has opted to keep him on IR for at least another week.

Advertisement

Will Christian McCaffrey require surgery?

Fortunately for the 49ers and McCaffrey, surgery is not necessary at this time. Despite Achilles tendinitis in both legs, it’s an issue that can be managed with non-surgical treatment.

NFL News: Brock Purdy issues strong warning to 49ers teammates following Week 5 loss to Cardinals

see also

NFL News: Brock Purdy issues strong warning to 49ers teammates following Week 5 loss to Cardinals

However, the biggest challenge for McCaffrey is managing his recovery, as it requires rest and limiting stress on the tendon. If he follows the rehabilitation plan properly, there’s hope he could return later this season.

Advertisement

Survey

Is Christian McCaffrey the best RB in the league?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr makes something clear about the Yankees after Game 2 loss to Royals
MLB

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr makes something clear about the Yankees after Game 2 loss to Royals

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends strong message to Royals ahead of ALDS Game 3
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends strong message to Royals ahead of ALDS Game 3

Nick Kyrgios reignites drama with Jannik Sinner in TikTok video on doping case
Sports

Nick Kyrgios reignites drama with Jannik Sinner in TikTok video on doping case

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks player makes surprising admission about Kyrie Irving's playstyle
NBA

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks player makes surprising admission about Kyrie Irving's playstyle

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo