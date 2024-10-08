Christian McCaffrey has been battling Achilles tendinitis in both legs this year, and now the San Francisco 49ers have provided a concerning update regarding the future of the star running back.

For most fans and analysts, McCaffrey is considered one of the best running backs in recent NFL history. He’s a dual threat, as his ability to catch passes has helped his teams in crucial moments.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring theme throughout his career. Earlier this year, the former Stanford standout suffered a calf injury during the offseason, and by the end of it, it was revealed that he had Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

49ers share significant update on Christian McCaffrey’s health

In 2022, the 49ers made one of the best trades in their history, acquiring McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks.

Many questioned the move initially, but McCaffrey proved his worth with stellar performances. However, this season, he hasn’t been able to showcase his skills due to ongoing injuries.

During the summer, the running back’s calf injury kept him out of the preseason. By the end of it, further tests revealed he also had Achilles tendinitis in both legs, leading the team to place him on injured reserve.

McCaffrey is eligible to return for this week’s game. However, sources told ESPN that the 49ers will not activate the 28-year-old for the match against the Seattle Seahawks.

Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers

Reports indicate that McCaffrey’s Achilles and calf issues didn’t worsen during practice this week, which is a positive sign. Still, the team doesn’t want to rush his return and has opted to keep him on IR for at least another week.

Will Christian McCaffrey require surgery?

Fortunately for the 49ers and McCaffrey, surgery is not necessary at this time. Despite Achilles tendinitis in both legs, it’s an issue that can be managed with non-surgical treatment.

However, the biggest challenge for McCaffrey is managing his recovery, as it requires rest and limiting stress on the tendon. If he follows the rehabilitation plan properly, there’s hope he could return later this season.

