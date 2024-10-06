Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Buffaloes' Deion Sanders sends strong message to Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia after win over Alabama

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders sent a strong message to the Vnaderbilt Commmodores quarterback Diego Pavia after upset win over Alabama Crimson Tide.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders visits the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireColorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders visits the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

By Federico O'donnell

The Colorado Buffaloes enjoyed a quiet weekend as they rested and prepared for their upcoming matchup in the Big 12 conference. However, head coach Deion Sanders took notice of the Vanderbilt Commodores shocking triumph over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Prime had a strong message for the Commodores QB Diego Pavia.

Pavia took down the best team in college football in commanding fashion. The Commodores’ surprising 40-35 victory was led by their QB’s impressive statline. Diego Pavia threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Vandy’s signal caller added 56 yards with his legs.

Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders took to his X account, formerly Twitter, and praised the Commodores’ QB performance. “Diego Pavia….Bro has an incredible story! He was also supposed to come to Jackson State. Good game, You deserve it. Congratulations my brother!,” Sanders stated.

Advertisement

The story could have been much different had Pavia gone to Jackston State during Sanders’ tenure. Regardless, Pavia wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but Nashville right now.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement

Commodores look to make more history

Vanderbilt made history during the NCAA‘s week 5. The Commodores defeated the Crimson Tide for the first time since 1984. Weeks after Nick Saban stated: “The only place that’s not hard to play in the SEC is Vanderbilt.” This is no longer Saban’s Crimson Tide, but the quote still lingered in the Commodores’ campus who looked to bite back at Bama.

Vanderbilt QB reveals Johnny Manziel inspiration for upset win over Jalen Milroe\&#039;s Alabama

see also

Vanderbilt QB reveals Johnny Manziel inspiration for upset win over Jalen Milroe"s Alabama

Vanderbilt will be riding with high spirits as they visit the Kentucky Wildcats on October 12th. The Commodores’ 3-2 record has already improved last season’s win total and Pavia’s team can only grow upwards from now on.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

NBA News: Nets star Dennis Schroder makes something clear about playing with Ben Simmons
NBA

NBA News: Nets star Dennis Schroder makes something clear about playing with Ben Simmons

Report: France coach Didier Deschamps blindsided by Mbappe’s Real Madrid handling
Soccer

Report: France coach Didier Deschamps blindsided by Mbappe’s Real Madrid handling

NFL News: Five teams are in the race to make blockbuster trade for Davante Adams
NFL

NFL News: Five teams are in the race to make blockbuster trade for Davante Adams

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo