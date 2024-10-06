Buffaloes' Deion Sanders sends strong message to Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia after win over Alabama

The Colorado Buffaloes enjoyed a quiet weekend as they rested and prepared for their upcoming matchup in the Big 12 conference. However, head coach Deion Sanders took notice of the Vanderbilt Commodores shocking triumph over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Prime had a strong message for the Commodores QB Diego Pavia.

Pavia took down the best team in college football in commanding fashion. The Commodores’ surprising 40-35 victory was led by their QB’s impressive statline. Diego Pavia threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Vandy’s signal caller added 56 yards with his legs.

Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders took to his X account, formerly Twitter, and praised the Commodores’ QB performance. “Diego Pavia….Bro has an incredible story! He was also supposed to come to Jackson State. Good game, You deserve it. Congratulations my brother!,” Sanders stated.

The story could have been much different had Pavia gone to Jackston State during Sanders’ tenure. Regardless, Pavia wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but Nashville right now.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Commodores look to make more history

Vanderbilt made history during the NCAA‘s week 5. The Commodores defeated the Crimson Tide for the first time since 1984. Weeks after Nick Saban stated: “The only place that’s not hard to play in the SEC is Vanderbilt.” This is no longer Saban’s Crimson Tide, but the quote still lingered in the Commodores’ campus who looked to bite back at Bama.

Vanderbilt will be riding with high spirits as they visit the Kentucky Wildcats on October 12th. The Commodores’ 3-2 record has already improved last season’s win total and Pavia’s team can only grow upwards from now on.