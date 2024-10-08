NBA News: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard makes something clear about his chemistry with James Harden

Kawhi Leonard is one of the key players the Los Angeles Clippers are counting on to recover ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. With their roster of stars, the team has its sights set on making a title run. After suffering a knee injury that sidelined him during the playoffs, Leonard spoke about his on-court chemistry with new teammate James Harden.

As The Athletic reports, Leonard is optimistic about his partnership with Harden this season: “The relationship has been great. He came in last year wanting to win and saying that he wanted to sacrifice and do the things we needed to do to win games. So going into this year, he has the same mindset.

“You just want another guy on your team that is like-minded and is just willing to do anything that it takes for us to win,” he added. “I think it’s a good relationship so far. We can be transparent to each other about how we’re playing, good or bad. So I think it will be good moving forward,” he ended.

Leonard, known for his reserved nature, doesn’t speak often, but when he does, it’s worth paying attention—especially when discussing how a player like Harden, now with a locker next to his, can elevate his game.

James Harden #1 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers converse during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Looking at the Clippers‘ roster, it seems Leonard may need to take on more responsibility as the team’s power forward. However, the two-time Finals MVP recognizes that Harden brings a different skill set and playmaking ability compared to Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Leonard’s goals for the 2024-25 season

While the LA Clippers may not be considered top contenders this season, Leonard has a different outlook. His focus remains firmly on winning the NBA championship.

“This is what I work for. I strive to get a championship. I’m not out there to try to play 82 games. I’m trying to win. Even though that’s obligated from me, I’ve tried to. But it hasn’t worked out. So we’ll see,” Leonard said.

At 33 years old, and entering the first year of a three-year contract with the Clippers, Leonard understands that time is running out. The success of the Leonard-Harden duo will be crucial, and if they both stay healthy and find synergy, their combined talent and experience could push the Clippers deep into the playoffs.

