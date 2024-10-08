Trending topics:
NFL News: Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich sends strong message to Aaron Rodgers

Jeff Ulbrich has just begun his tenure as the new head coach of the New York Jets and has already issued a stern warning to Aaron Rodgers following several disappointing performances.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the New York Jets
© IMAGO / Pro Sports ImagesAaron Rodgers, quarterback of the New York Jets

By Fernando Franco Puga

The New York Jets have a new head coach for the 2024 NFL season. Jeff Ulbrich has taken control of the club and has now begun his tenure with a strong message to Aaron Rodgers.

It has not been a great campaign for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers returned from a torn Achilles he suffered last year, with high expectations about what he could do for the AFC East club.

Unfortunately, he has fallen far short of those expectations. The quarterback currently has a 2-3 record, prompting the club to fire HC Robert Saleh to determine if he was the main cause of their problems.

Jeff Ulbrich issues a strong warning to Aaron Rodgers after disappointing performances

The Jets are not having the season they anticipated. Last year, the club signed Aaron Rodgers to be their star quarterback, but the veteran missed the entire campaign after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1.

Rodgers successfully recovered and started the 2024 season without any health issues. However, the club has not had the best beginning, currently sitting with an unexpected losing record of 2-3.

Following this poor start, the team’s front office decided to fire Robert Saleh as head coach. For many fans, this decision stemmed from Aaron Rodgers’ request, as he reportedly did not have the best relationship with him.

Immediately, the Jets announced that Jeff Ulbrich, who was in charge of the team’s defense, would take on the role of head coach. Now, he has issued a strong warning to Aaron Rodgers, stating that changes will be made in the offense.

Jeff Ulbrich

Jeff Ulbrich of the New York Jets looks on against the New York Giants before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 24, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“We’re gonna take a deep dive on that in the next 36 hours and look at every possibility,” Ulbrich said. “I do not see changes in necessarily titles and positions. As far as responsibilities and the process itself, we’re gonna take a hard look at that.”

Will the Jets hire a new head coach this year?

Jeff Ulbrich was named interim head coach due to the Jets’ urgency to have someone in charge for their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. While it is expected that they will hire a new head coach, it will depend on the results that Ulbrich achieves with the club.

One of the most prominent names mentioned following Robert Saleh’s exit is Bill Belichick. Although he is currently retired, reports suggest he would be interested in coaching again.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

