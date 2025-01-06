It was a season to forget for the New York Jets. Despite assembling what was widely regarded as one of the best rosters in recent memory. Jets owner Woody Johnson expressed his disappointment during an interview with the New York Post ahead of their matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 in the NFL regular season. While acknowledging regrets about decisions made throughout the season, Johnson remained optimistic about the team’s future and offered an important update on Aaron Rodgers‘ status moving forward.

The game against Miami was billed as one of the Jets’ most anticipated regular-season matchups. For the Jets‘ quarterback, it was a pivotal outing, as he referred to it as possibly his final game with the franchise. His performance—completing 23 of 36 passes—was under scrutiny, with Johnson signaling that the decision on his future would ultimately rest in the hands of the coaching staff.

“From a numbers standpoint, he did OK, except for the most important number — winning games,” Johnson remarked, candidly assessing Rodgers’ performance over the season. He then clarified the organizational approach to the quarterback situation: “That’s going to be up to the coach. The coach will have to decide what the quarterback situation is.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson reiterated the importance of collaboration between the coaching staff and management. “That’s going to be a very important job for the general manager and the coach,” he emphasized. “What do we want, when do we get it, and what’s our timeline? Where does Aaron Rodgers fit into that?”

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

Rodgers’ message after Week 18 win

Jets quarterback delivered a performance in Week 18 that fans had been eagerly awaiting throughout the NFL regular season. Reaching a career milestone of 500 touchdown passes, Rodgers’ reported final game is one that NFL fans won’t soon forget, even though the Jets’ overall performance this season left much to be desired.

Advertisement

see also NFL Rumors: Two teams reportedly eyeing Aaron Rodgers if he departs the Jets in 2025

Following the matchup against the Dolphins, Rodgers appeared on Fox to address his future in the league. “I’m going to get home and relax… But I’m not going to hold anybody up. I’ll have conversations tomorrow with the Jets to see what they’re thinking, and then we will make a decision before it gets too late in the offseason,” Rodgers said.

Advertisement

Johnson reflects on the team’s struggles

Throughout the regular season, Johnson noticed underlying issues within the roster. Despite Rodgers’ extensive experience, the squad struggled to connect both with him and among themselves. Following the team’s elimination, Johnson shared his perspective on their performance.

“At the beginning of the season, I said from a talent standpoint, this is one of the best teams I’ve ever had,” Johnson said. “Obviously, the networks and everybody agreed with that. But they didn’t play together, maybe. It takes more than having great players. You’ve got to have a great team. That’s on the coach, the general manager, and the staff—everybody. If that’s culture, then I would say, yes, we need that culture.”

Advertisement