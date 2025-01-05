Deception lingered among New York Jets fans as their team missed the NFL playoffs despite the presence of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Known for his stellar tenure with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers struggled to replicate that success in New York. Reports suggest the 41-year-old quarterback could part ways with the Jets as early as this year.

Rodgers, whose regular season performance fell short of expectations, is reportedly weighing two options: retiring from professional football or returning for another season with the Jets. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show a few weeks ago, Rodgers hinted at both possibilities. However, recent reports indicate that at least two franchises are interested in acquiring the four-time MVP.

One potential suitor is the Tennessee Titans, a team that faced similar struggles to the Jets, finishing with just three wins in the regular season. According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, projections for 2025 suggest Rodgers could sign a one-year deal with the Titans worth $25 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cleveland Browns have also emerged as a contender for Rodgers’ services. Like the Jets and Titans, the Browns fell short of a playoff berth. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Cleveland is closely monitoring the situation and may pursue Rodgers depending on how the Jets approach the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the New York Jets

Advertisement

Rodgers could be playing his last game with the Jets

After the rumors on his future, Rodgers delivered a message about the matchup against the Dolphins this weekend. “Just a lot of gratitude for the last twenty years and the many countless lives that I’ve encountered. Amazing teammates and coaches that I now call friends. The experience I’ve had and a lot of great memories,” Rodgers said.

Advertisement

see also NFL issues fine to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for action in game vs Josh Allen's Bills

Rodgers continued: “This game has given me a lot. I’ve given a lot back to it, and I’m thankful for it. I won’t be thinking about that on game day. I’ll just be enjoying this. I’m trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it’s been a long career. I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to be a part of, what I’ve been able to accomplish.“

Advertisement

Rodgers’ numbers with the Jets: A season to forget?

Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets in 2024 has been anything but smooth, as the veteran quarterback appears poised to record one of the least impressive statistical seasons of his storied career. After two decades in the NFL, Rodgers is closing out the season with numbers that fall well below his usual standards. Yet, there’s still a slim window of opportunity for him to bolster his stats and leave a stronger impression.

To date, Rodgers has completed 345 of 548 pass attempts, yielding a 63% completion rate—the fourth-lowest of his career. Even with a potential win over the Dolphins, the season remains a statistical low point for the four-time MVP. Should Rodgers fail to record a touchdown pass against Miami, his season total will stagnate at 24 touchdown passes, marking the lowest regular-season output of his career.

Advertisement