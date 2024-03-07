Many fans are wondering when will Aaron Rodgers hang the cleats. Now, the quarterback of the New York Jets has set a new date for his retirement, with a clear message for his new team.

During the last offseason, the Jets opted to acquire an experienced quarterback to replace Zach Wilson. After extensive research, they made a blockbuster trade with the Packers to sign Aaron Rodgers, who was enthusiastic about joining the AFC East squad.

Unfortunately, his tenure with the Green Gang didn’t start well. The quarterback suffered a season-ending injury in his first game, leading fans to doubt whether it’s time for Rodgers to retire.

Aaron Rodgers gets real on his retirement, sends new date for it

In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, Rodgers tore his Achilles, abruptly ending his campaign. Despite making a remarkable recovery and becoming eligible to play towards the end of the season, he opted not to, in order to avoid any risk.

With the Jets already eliminated, there was no necessity for Rodgers to play. However, everyone wondered if he would retire after this tough injury, but he doesn’t see himself hanging up the cleats in the near future.

Last year, the former Packer addressed this matter several times. Although the quarterback signed with the Jets until 2025, it seems like he’s ready to continue playing beyond that and help his new team succeed.

“I got back on the practice field late in the season and couldn’t get to a top speed sprinting, but really been in a good place rehab-wise, from the start, and feeling really good,” Rodgers told Eddie Bravo. “I’m hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there to.”

This new timeline is truly surprising. In December, Rodgers mentioned that he wanted to play for two more years but never discussed the possibility of extending his career for an additional four seasons.

As a comparison, when Tom Brady announced his retirement, he was 45 and a half years old. Rodgers, on the other hand, would be 44 years old, but the Jets player has faced more issues with injuries compared to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

How much money are the Jets paying Aaron Rodgers?

Last year, the New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers to a 3-year, $112.5 million deal. Per season, the Super Bowl XLV champion is earning around $37.5 million, but it seems like he’s targeting a contract extension for at least one more campaign.