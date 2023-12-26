Aaron Rodgers might have put the New York Jets in a tough situation. The quarterback has now revealed a huge secret about the organization, throwing them under the bus with a shocking statement about his injury.

The 2023 NFL season was certainly not the best for Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback’s move from Green Bay to New York, joining the Jets, didn’t kick off on a high note with the Green Gang.

During his first drive as part of the Jets, Rodgers tore his Achilles. Now, he has been cleared to return, but it seems like he is not thrilled about the idea of making a comeback this same year.

Aaron Rodgers makes surprising revelation about his injury

There’s no doubt that Aaron Rodgers has astonished everyone with the speed of his recovery from his torn Achilles. The quarterback has been cleared to play just three months after sustaining his injury, an obviously incredible feat.

Rodgers opted to prioritize his recovery in case his team reached the playoffs. However, with their elimination already confirmed, the chances of his return this year seem highly unlikely… or do they?

The Jets recently activated Aaron Rodgers from the injury reserve list. In order to do this, the team had to release veteran fullback Nick Bawden (who subsequently returned to the practice squad). However, this was a move that the quarterback was not in favor of at all.

In his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Rodgers revealed that he had asked the Jets not to activate him from IR. Aware that a player would need to be cut for him to make it to the 53-man roster, he didn’t want to jeopardize any teammate’s position.

“I assumed I was going to go on IR,” said Rodgers. “I asked to be put on IR, but then there was a conversation, ‘Do you want to practice?’ I said ‘Not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works.‘

“I didn’t feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side, but, obviously, I got overruled there. It is what it is. This was an interesting situation.”

Since Rodgers was activated against his will, he decided to reach out to Nick Bawden to clarify the situation. “I called Nick right away,” Rodgers said. “I just said, ‘Hey, I hope you know this isn’t coming from me. I asked to be put on IR.’ He actually said, ‘Hey, look, I’m vested. I’m getting my money. I’m fine.'”

Will Aaron Rodgers play this year?

It seems highly improbable to witness Aaron Rodgers suited up to play this year. With the Jets already eliminated and no chance of advancing to the playoffs, there’s no necessity for the quarterback to return and risk potential injury.

Yet, Rodgers recently expressed his intentions of playing for at least two more seasons, if not more. With the Jets having signed him to a 3-year contract, it suggests he plans to continue playing until he’s 42.