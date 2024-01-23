The New York Jets are preparing everything for Aaron Rodgers‘ return, including new signings. Now, Sauce Gardner has recruited two top wide receivers to help the quarterback in the 2024 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets didn’t have the best start. The quarterback was only able to participate in three plays before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

However, the quarterback has revealed that he will return for at least one more season with the Jets. The team is excited to see him leading the offense, possibly with new additions to the roster to support his success.

Sauce Gardner ‘recruits’ Tee Higgins and Calvin Ridley for the Jets

Before Aaron Rodgers’ arrival, the Jets’ front office decided to sign several players to make him feel more comfortable. Now, they are ready to include new ones, with very attractive names available in the upcoming free agency.

Sauce Gardner, the Jets’ cornerback, has two players in mind to sign for the upcoming season: Tee Higgins and Calvin Ridley. They are soon-to-be free agents and could significantly strengthen New York’s offense.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Gardner quoted a tweet from @NYJets_Media asking about the top free agents the Jets should sign. The cornerback didn’t hesitate to mention Higgins and Ridley, aiming to add more talent to Rodgers’ offense.

As of today, it appears that the Jets won’t lose any wide receivers in free agency. Randall Cobb is set to become a free agent this year, but there’s speculation that he could return to play with Rodgers in the upcoming campaign.

Currently, Garrett Wilson is the WR1 for the Jets, a star player who could undoubtedly be a very important target for Rodgers. However, beyond him and Cobb, there’s not much talent, so the addition of Ridley or Higgins would certainly enhance the offense.

How many years will Aaron Rodgers play for the New York Jets?

In the summer of 2023, Aaron Rodgers signed a 3-year contract extension with the New York Jets. Unfortunately, one of those seasons ended abruptly with his torn ACL, a tough injury for the 40-year-old quarterback.

However, Rodgers has revealed his intention to fulfill his contract and play two more seasons with the Jets. Fully recovered from his injury, he is determined to lead his team to success.