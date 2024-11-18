NFL News: Jim Harbaugh makes something clear about Justin Herbert and Chargers after win over Bengals

Jim Harbaugh's excitement was palpable after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He clarified several things about his Chargers and praised how well Justin Herbert played throughout the game.

Jim Harbaugh now has the Los Angeles Chargers sitting at a 7-3 record after a home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, where the head coach acknowledged several standout aspects of Justin Herbert’s performance and shared his overall view of the team after 11 weeks into the 2024 NFL season.

The postgame press conference kicked off with Harbaugh’s enthusiastic shout: “GREAT WIN! It was awesome.” He highlighted the uniqueness of this Chargers squad, saying, “We got the right guys at the right time. I’ve been in this movie a few times, I know what it looks like. Nobody we’d rather have—no other defense, no other offense, no other special teams unit, kicker, punter, snapper. We feel like we got the right guys.”

Regarding Justin Herbert, Harbaugh emphasized that he doesn’t want to over-coach him, referencing his quarterback’s fumble during the game. He added, “He’s as cold-blooded as anybody can possibly be. It’s like 3-2-1, let it go, and he’s on to the next play. The kind of fierce competitor he is, the real, genuine confidence he has in his ability… he’s not looking for a call from the officials, he’s just looking to do it.”

In the locker room, Harbaugh told his Chargers that this was a “big-time win.” He reiterated this sentiment in the press conference, revealing part of his message: “They didn’t flinch, didn’t buckle, didn’t stumble. Just got over it and responded.” He also mentioned the team’s brief loss of momentum but praised their ability to regain it and come from behind.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers look on after a successful field goal attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert Shines Against the Bengals

Herbert was the key to the Chargers’ commanding lead against the Bengals, posting 2 touchdowns, 297 passing yards, and completing 17 of 36 passes. He was sacked twice for a loss of 17 yards but threw several incredible passes in the first and second quarters. Week 11 marked his second-highest passing yards game of the season and his top performance in rushing yards with 65 yards.