NFL News: Josh Allen sends Bills an important message about his salary

As NFL teams enter the final stages of preparation before the season kicks off, some are battling for salary increases, while others, like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, have made it clear that their focus is elsewhere.

The Bills are among the top contenders to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from their NFL throne. As one of the main challengers in the AFC East, they will begin their journey towards the Super Bowl on Sunday, September 8, when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

Recently, it’s been common to read news about the multimillion-dollar contract extensions signed by various players in the league. Notable examples include Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill himself.

However, one of the most consistent players in the league, and arguably at his position, has been somewhat overshadowed in terms of salary compared to others. Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, remains focused on his game and the future of the franchise, but he has made his stance clear to the management.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a long completion during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Josh Allen sends message about his salary

Regarding the question of what he thinks about his salary, Allen told News 4 Buffalo: “Listen, everyone’s gonna have their day. I’m happy everyone’s getting what they’re worth. I think that, as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market. I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now.”

“I had my day a couple of years ago, and I’m sure someday, I’ll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”, Allen finally concluded.

Top 10 highest paid QB

1 – Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

2 – Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)

3 – Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

4 – Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

5 – Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)

6 – Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

7 – Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

8 – Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)

9 – Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

10 – DeShaun Watson (Cleveland Browns)

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Buffalo Bills and Week 1

The primary goal for the Bills this year is undoubtedly to reach the long-awaited Super Bowl. That’s why, under the guidance of Sean McDermott and with Josh Allen as the team’s leading figure, they will kick off Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, hosting them on September 8 at Highmark Stadium.